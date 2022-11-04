Imran Khan, wounded in the leg, accuses the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the ISI





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on Thursday amid his long march to the capital, taking two bullets to the right leg as a gunman lone in the crowd shot him and party colleagues waved to supporters from atop a container truck winding through the eastern town of Wazirabad. One person identified as a Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf supporter, Muazzam Nawaz, was killed and six others, including senior party officials Ahmed Chattha and Chaudhry Yousuf, were injured in the shooting spree against Allah Wala Chowk. The attacker, who was quickly subdued and taken away, said in an alleged confessional video recorded in police custody that he was on a mission to assassinate Imran because the latter had “misled the people”. “I wanted to kill him. I tried to kill him,” the arrested man is heard saying in the clip in response to a police question. Television stations released footage showing a conscious Imran with a bandaged leg being escorted in a black SUV after the attack. He was transferred to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore, named after his mother, and taken for surgery to remove the bullets in his leg, Dr Faisal Sultan said. In a video message, PTI secretary general and legislator Asad Umar said Imran suspected three people of orchestrating the attack. “Shortly before this video, Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf that three people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer (Maj Gen Faisal Naseer of ISI) are behind the assassination attempt against him,” he alleged. The lawmaker quoted Imran as saying that all three should be removed from their posts or else the PTI would lead protests across the country.PTI supporters protested outside the corps commander’s residence in Peshawar soon after, chanting anti-military slogans.In Lahore, hundreds of protesters gathered at Liberty Chowk, the starting point Quetta, Karachi and several other towns erupted in protest. Prime Minister Sharif, who came to government after Imran lost a confidence vote in parliament last April, condemned the attack on his political rival “in the strongest terms” and demanded “an immediate report” on the incident. “Violence should have no place in the politics of our country,” he tweeted, saying he would pray for the recovery of the injured. President Arif Alvi called the incident a “heinous assassination attempt” while Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s influential media wing, called it “strongly condemnable”. Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said he was standing next to the ex-prime minister when the assailant appeared in front of the container brandishing an AK-47 rifle. Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the attack a “well-planned” assassination attempt. “It was not a 9mm (pistol) that the assailant used, it was a burst from an automatic weapon. There are no two opinions on this. It was a narrow escape” , did he declare. “If the shooter had not been caught by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out.” Pakistan has a history of attacking politicians in public. Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 in a gun and bomb attack following a campaign rally in the garrison town of Rawalpindi. Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was assassinated in the same city in October 1951. Another former prime minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani, survived an attempt on his life in 2008. Benazir’s father and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in Rawalpindi in 1979 after being overthrown in a military coup. Since losing the premiership six months ago, Imran has repeatedly claimed that the military establishment and the current dispensation are colluding with a foreign power hinting at the United States to oust him. Pakistan’s Election Commission recently barred him from public office after convicting him of “false declarations” and “incorrect declaration of assets”. His long, continuous march from Lahore to Islamabad, billed as a quest for “haqeeqi azadi (real freedom)”, appears to have struck a chord with the country’s young population, fueled by resentment over soaring inflation and alleged media restrictions. The march was due to enter the capital on November 11. Watch former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan injured in gun attack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khan-survives-assassination-bid-takes-2-bullets-in-leg/articleshow/95286080.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos