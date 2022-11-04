Politics
German Olaf Scholz meets China’s Xi Jinping on trade | New
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the first visit by a leader of the Group of Seven (G7) countries to China in three years.
Leading a high-level trade delegation to China on Friday, German leaders are focused on strengthening economic ties with Beijing, leading to criticism over its apparent desire to strike deals with an increasingly nation. more authoritarian under President Xi.
German industry’s heavy reliance on China has also come under scrutiny, particularly given Berlin’s overreliance on Russian energy imports, as the country is deeply exposed when Moscow cut supplies in retaliation for sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz’s arrival in Beijing marked the first visit by a G7 leader to Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
In a face-to-face meeting with Scholz on Friday, Xi said as major influential nations, China and Germany should work together in times of change and turmoil for the sake of world peace. , according to the public television channel CCTV.
Scholz told Xi it was good for the two leaders to meet in person during times of tension, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creating problems for the rules-based international order, according to a Reuters reporter. accompanying the Scholz delegation.
Ahead of the visit, German opposition politician Norbert Roettgen told the Rheinische Post newspaper that Scholz’s approach to Beijing seemed to be underpinned by the idea that we want to keep doing business with China. , whatever that means for the dependence of our economy, and for our ability to act.
The Chancellor is pursuing a foreign policy that will lead to a loss of trust in Germany among our closest partners, said Roettgen, of the conservative CDU party, accusing Scholz of going it alone in his approach to China.
Berlin says there were consultations with key partners in the United States and Europe ahead of the visit and Scholz also promised a frank exchange with Chinese leaders on sensitive topics.
internal affairs of china
The German and Chinese economies are deeply intertwined. China is a crucial market for German products, from machinery to vehicles made by Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Chinese state media welcomed the visit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will next meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/zjs4DqNV5f
Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 4, 2022
Patrick Fok, Beijing reporter for Al Jazeera, said state media in China described the visit as a curb on the EU’s extreme confrontational stance towards China, and the visit is likely to be presented as an endorsement of Xi’s new government.
Xi was reelected to a third five-year term at the Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing last month, an endorsement that propelled Xi to the status of China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
Olaf Scholz’s visit has come under intense scrutiny, with many Europeans saying it signals the lack of a unified voice within the bloc on how to deal with Beijing, and that Germany makes the same mistakes as with Russia, Fok said.
Perhaps that is why it is such a short-lived visit, he added, noting that the German Chancellor will only be in China for about 24 hours.
Scholz said in a newspaper interview that we wouldn’t ignore controversies and listed several sensitive topics that would be raised in talks with his Chinese counterpart. They include respect for civil liberties in China, human rights in the Xinjiang region, where the United Nations has said treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority could amount to crimes against humanity, and the status of Taiwan. .
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday that China is looking forward to a successful visit and cooperation far exceeds competition between China and Germany.
China and Germany are partners, not rivals, the spokesperson said.
Both countries have benefited from each other’s growth and practical bilateral cooperation. A healthy relationship between China and Germany is good not only for the two countries, but also for China-EU relations and for the world, he said.
The spokesperson also warned that China will not accept criticism on issues that fall under internal affairs.
For example on Xinjiang, China’s position is consistent and clear. This is China’s internal affairs, which does not tolerate any foreign interference. On so-called human rights issues, China respects and protects human rights, he said.
China is against using human rights discussions as a pretext to interfere in China’s internal affairs or to smear and discredit China, he added.
Prior to the visit, Chinese dissidents and the World Uyghur Congress had called on Scholz to cancel his trip.
