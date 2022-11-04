“Assassination attempt” against Imran Khan: the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister is shot, two assistants are also injured





Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was shot dead during a rally near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan’s Punjab province, in what his supporters described as an assassination attempt. According to video footage shown on Geo TV, Imran was hit three to four times in the right leg, but party officials confirmed he was currently safe. One person was reportedly killed in the shooting.

The shooting took place some 200km from Islamabad and social media was abuzz with many comparing it to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto shot dead during a rally in 2007.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Imran Khan was shot in the leg by an attacker carrying an AK-47 rifle and even called it a targeted attack on Imran and the party.

In an interview with a local television station immediately after the incident, Chaudhry said three people, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha, were injured in the attack.

PTI leader Imran Ismail said party leader Imran Khan had been shot in the leg “three to four” times. Speaking to a local channel, he said the attacker was directly in front of the container and wielding an AK-47. Thank God Imran Niazi is safe. There is no place for violence in politics, he said while condemning the attack.

WATCH | Pakistan. Shots were fired at former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long march

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi learned about the shooting incident near the container of PTI Chairman Imran Khans in Wazirabad and requested the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation. Those responsible for this incident will soon be brought to justice and the injured will receive the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Former Minister Asad Umar also informed reporters that Imran will be transferred to Lahore where he will be admitted to hospital for further treatment.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on the container truck he was traveling on as part of his Haqeeqi Azadi march. Imrans’ helpers – Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed were also injured.

Read also | LIVE: Imran Khan injured in ‘assassination attempt’, suspect shot dead

An earlier report in Dawn said four people, including one of Imran Khan’s managers, were injured in gunfire during the ongoing march. Imran Khan was reportedly safe and left in his bulletproof car.

It was the seventh day of PTI’s long march to Islamabad from Lahore.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and tweeted, I condemn the incident of shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have instructed the Home Secretary to report the incident immediately. I pray for the recovery and health of the PTI President and the others injured.

In the aftermath of the incident, India’s Foreign Ministry told a press briefing that it was closely monitoring developments in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khan-among-five-injured-after-firing-during-pti-rally-in-pakistan-530857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos