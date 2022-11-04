If Greece had 85% inflation, I would also change the subject





Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday at the Berlin Process summit on the Western Balkans, held in the German capital, that he too would change the subject of the official inflation rate of 85% plaguing the Turkey if he was President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Asked about the latest Turkish provocations, Mitsotakis said the Greek government’s positions were crystal clear and if he responded whenever Turkish officials made provocative statements, “there was nothing else I could do.” “If we had 85% inflation in Greece, I would also try to change the subject,” he added. Regarding the summit of the Berlin Process for the Western Balkans, the Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the meeting and reiterated Athens’ ambition to play a leading role. Mitsotakis said this will be bolstered by the infrastructure that makes Greece an energy hub between southeastern Europe and the Middle East. Ending the dependence of Western Balkan states on Russian natural gas was crucial, insisted the Greek Prime Minister, and he reiterated that all countries in the region recognize Greece as a force for stability and cooperation. Elsewhere, the Greek Prime Minister said that the first reactions to the “household basket” measure were good, pointing out that the government has undertaken a series of support measures in recent months, such as taking over electricity, the pre-Christmas emergency allowance for vulnerable households and future increases in pensions. “There are easy criticisms and easy promises, but citizens no longer believe that inflation can be fought with a single law and a single article”, he added. READ MORE: Murder of Caroline Crouch: “Anagnostopoulos pricked his eyes to shed crocodile tears”, says an expert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/11/04/mitsotakis-on-erdogan-inflation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos