Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on his return as prime minister





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his new Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on his election victory. Mazel Tov my friend Netanyahu for your electoral success, Modi wrote on Twitter. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership. Voting for the elections in Israel took place on Tuesday. It was the fifth election in the country in less than four years, according to the Associated Press. Thursday’s election results showed Netanyahu and his allies won 64 of 120 seats parliamentwith 32 of those seats going to Netanyahu’s Likud party, Al Jazeera reported. Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the Indo-Israeli strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022 Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, was ousted after an eight-party coalition formed in 2021. Right-wing leader Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid were chosen as prime ministers on a rotational basis . Modi also thanked Yair Lapid for prioritizing India-Israel strategic partnership. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples, he tweeted. Thanks @yairlapid for your priority to India-Israel strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022 Thursday’s results once again showed the rise of right-wing politics in Israel. Netanyahu’s re-election has also Palestinians concerned. There is no doubt that the outcome of such a coalition will increase the hostile attitude towards the Palestinian people and make the occupation measures more extreme, Bassam Salhe, a member of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, told Reuters. Palestine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1036588/israel-elections-narendra-modi-congratulates-benjamin-netanyahu-on-returning-as-pm

