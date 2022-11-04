Should unite in a chaotic world: Chinese Xi Jinping tells German Scholz | world news

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that their nations should unite for peace in a chaotic world, a call for closer ties that comes as tensions rise between Brussels and Beijing.

The two leaders met in Beijing on Friday morning ahead of their first face-to-face talks since Scholz took office, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

As influential major powers, China and Germany should work together in this chaotic and changing situation to make more contributions to world peace and development, Xi said, according to state broadcaster China. Central Television. He added that their meeting would facilitate the next stage of Sino-German relations, according to the report.

The German leader said his visit came at a time of great tension, as Russia’s war in Ukraine challenged the rules-based order. We can now talk concretely and directly with each other to address the challenges facing the world and the bilateral relations between Europe and China, he added. Scholz said the pair would also discuss how to strengthen their economic ties, as well as world hunger, climate change and over-indebtedness in other countries.

Read more: Backlash against China’s Covid policy after 3-year-old boy died in lockdown

Scholz is the first major European leader to visit China in more than two years, and his trip comes as Xi appears more powerful than ever at home, having won a defying third term in office. But the meeting also comes as China rebounds this week from a record market rout sparked by policies Xi outlined in last month’s leadership reshuffle.

The German Chancellor is expected to speak with Prime Minister Li Keqiang later on Friday, before leaving China in the evening.

Xi’s efforts to cement ties with Germany are part of a broader effort to prevent relations with the European Union from deteriorating further as Beijing faces an increasingly hostile environment in Washington. Ties between China and the West have been strained by Xi’s crackdown in Hong Kong, the treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang and a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Berlin is working to refine a new national strategy on China that aims to weaken dependency, diversify supply chains and strengthen security, while strengthening trade ties. That leaves Scholz on the line between promoting business relations in Beijing and expressing concern about China’s sensitive allegations of human rights abuses.

Scholz is joined by a powerful delegation including senior executives from BASF SE, Volkswagen AG, Deutsche Bank AG and BioNTech SE. China will seek to reassure foreign business leaders that it is open to investment and trade, despite a strict Covid Zero policy that has weighed on the economy and effectively closed nations’ borders for nearly three years.

Jens Hildebrandt, executive director of the German Chamber of Commerce in North China, told Bloomberg TV that the clarity of the Xis Covid Zero policy was the biggest concern for businesses in European nations. We need predictability and stability, he said.

Last year, the EU ended an investment deal with China after the two sides swapped sanctions over Xinjiang. A UN panel of experts said in 2019 that around 1 million people had been sent to counter-terror internment centers in the far west region, under a set of policies that the United States have called genocide. Beijing denies these allegations.

Scholz wrote in a guest article for German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday that Berlin was seeking cooperation with China. China remains an important economic and trade partner for Germany and Europe even under new circumstances, he said. We don’t want decoupling.

Xi hosted a flurry of top foreign leaders from Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania this week as he returns to diplomacy in person after recently breaking a long period of Covid isolation. The meetings come ahead of Chinese leaders’ expected attendance at major summits in Indonesia and Thailand later in the month, where he could sit with President Joe Biden.