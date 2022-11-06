Imran Khan will be back in action in 2-3 days, says his party leader | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will return to the political scene within two to three days of his surgery after being injured in an assassination attempt, his party leader has said.

Imran Khan was shot in the right leg on Thursday while on a container truck in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province. Imran Khan was leading a protest march against the government.

The leader of his party, the PTI, Hammad Azhar, said Imran Khan would return to the political scene within two to three days. The leader also said the party would continue the protests, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan’s attacker was “a studio-conceived religious fanatic”, Hammad Azhar said.

Following the attack, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a plot to assassinate him.

“Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and hid it abroad,” Imran Khan said.

In its response, the Pakistan Army said in a statement: “The baseless and irresponsible allegations of the PTI President against the institution and in particular against a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and unjustified.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a full judicial commission to investigate Imran Khan’s allegations

