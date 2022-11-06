Geopolitics and the need for India to refine nuclear doctrine

During his keynote speech at the start of the Party Congress, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to accelerate efforts to build the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class army. To achieve this, the Chinese military must maintain the absolute leadership of the party, modernize its theory, organization, personnel and weapons. He pledged to improve the PLA’s ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and effectively fulfill the mission of the people’s army in the new era. To do so, the military should build a strong strategic deterrent system, increase the proportion of combat forces in new areas and deepen military training for real combat, he said. This, when translated into real terms, encompasses the modernization and expansion of its nuclear arsenal as well as the creation of new structures focused on real-time artificial intelligence and the power of drones coupled with the firepower of long-range precession-guided munitions.

A simple analysis highlights the threat emanating from India. During the course of this meeting, no mention was made of its policy of peace and friendship with its neighbors. India has a vast land border with China whose continental army has already been ready for an adventure in India for three years. Does this indicate in real terms the indispensability of a bloody ground conflict with India? If so, India must continue to prepare to win a war rather than defend its borders. At first, this may seem bizarre, but it is a possibility by designing a higher war strategy to establish a more comprehensive defense posture and improving the operationalization of nuclear doctrine.

Consideration of Ukraine’s war against a nuclear shadow and the dynamics of the Indo-Pacific theater must also be applied. As a first step, a study of the Russian-Ukrainian war must also be made because there are similar geopolitical contours in any such war with China. This war disadvantages Ukraine, due to the absence of its integral nuclear arsenal. As a result, it is a one-sided conventional war under persistent Russian nuclear blackmail preventing military intervention from the West. Thus, Western powers were forced to provide only advanced conventional military capabilities. This prolonged the war. However, in a Sino-Indian conflagration, both states are nuclear weapon states (NWS) and would therefore have different rules of the game, even if there is nuclear asymmetry.

Additionally, the Indo-Pacific arena is tied to multiple institutionalized security links, including AUKUS and QUAD evolution. The United States recently said it would remain focused on the Indo-Pacific despite the Ukraine crisis. They claim they have the ability to engage deeply in two theaters simultaneously. Nevertheless, the Indo-Pacific strategy must also be operationalized, including the nuclear part of the AUKUS and obtain a link with QUAD within a deadline.

Russia has already been subjected to the toughest sanctions ever imposed by the West. Most Western nations and of course the United States showed their dejection towards the Indian position. Obviously, this implies that in the event of an attack on India tomorrow, very little help should be expected from the outside world. Beyond that, India is by no means a member of NATO and its strategic partnership is limited to sharing many security ties which are not sufficient for ground induction. Thus, India was isolated even from the West after India came out in favor of Russia. The only country that will support India is probably Russia. But Russia would then be weakened and would succumb to Chinese pressure. Let’s not forget that all our neighbors are already under the direct control of China, especially concerned about the new developments in Nepal and Sri Lanka. India thus finds itself isolated in South Asia as well as from the West to this day. So tomorrow’s conflict must be India’s unique battle. Can we see this as shaping the battlefield by the potential aggressor? Can we be smart this time and read between the lines? Can’t the world see this game through? It is a clear case of a potential superpower orchestrating events to shape the battlefield (Indo-Pacific, Taiwan and Indian Himalayas).

The good news is that India’s nuclear power is rapidly becoming more robust with the continued strengthening of the TRIAD. The recent test of new medium-range ballistic missile Agni-P who incorporates technologies now found in the new Agni-IV and -V ballistic missiles, including more advanced rocket engines, thrusters, avionics and navigation systems. There are also unconfirmed rumors that the Agni-P and Agni-V may have the ability to launch multiple warheads, which impact strategic stability due to canning and MIRVing ability. With regard to the Navy, a second ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) Arighat will soon be added according to a report in theIndia time. It is said that two more nuclear submarines will also be added within a few years. Regarding the Air Forceaccording to the latest media reportsciting sourcesin India’s defense and security establishment, the IAF had approved plans to modify 40 Su-30MKIs to enable them to operate the BrahMos air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) at a range of 4,000 km or more. This puts a better capability compared to the Chinese H-6K bombers loaded with CJ-10A cruise missiles with conventional or nuclear warheads with a range of 2000-200 km. It can also carry YL-12 anti-ship missiles with a range of around 400 km.

First and foremost, regarding the operational nuclear part, India needs to upgrade the procedures for operationalizing strategic nuclear deterrence, and needs detailed analysis by NSAB in collaboration with CDS and three leaders present. Frankly, this aspect, if handled correctly, will send the right message to the potential adversary. It can enable crisis management through a more comprehensive and integrated proactive deterrence strategy integrated with nuclear thresholds for different scenarios. For example, the nuclear operationalization of India’s grand strategy must be supported.

For this, India should not hesitate to carry out an exercise in the operationalization of nuclear assets. This aspect is in fact a very serious problem and requires the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office itself. India’s nuclear strategy needs to be reviewed in light of blatant Chinese threats. The dragon can be tamed by proper nuclear management as their aspirations are of a superpower unlike India which only wants peace and wants to defend every inch of its territory. These exercises should clearly give a message that shows the will and the political will to use the N button, if its territory is affected, even if India should continue its NFU policy. China can then continue to analyze its losses. This nuclear ambiguity factor created by India, therefore, cannot be ignored by them, and will ipso facto create the necessary deterrence to prevent China from meddling with India. Undoubtedly, India should convey its will to defend every inch of territory even at the cost of a war of annihilation.

Strengthening conventional combat capability in turn will make nuclear deterrence ever more credible. India will need to recreate more central army reserves to be able to respond better. India will also need to build a better counter-response punch in the form of more consolidated strike brigades supported by attack helicopters, killer drones and integrated with para-SF (this is in addition to the 17 Strike Body already lifted). The concept is to keep more offensive options, so as not to lose the trans LAC initiative. Don’t let the attacker sit in peace and you allow a passive reaction from the Indian troops. A repeat of the South Pangong Tso offensive by India was just a showcase. It can be practiced to do this in a wider arc to keep the enemy guessing as the PLA is already outflanked from the mainland. And perhaps threaten the supply chain more significantly. Additional one-time funding from India’s vast resources to raise elite strike forces and equip them with state-of-the-art weapon systems. All preparation should be time bound.

India’s nuclear deterrent has survived so far despite the tense standoff between India and China over the past three years. The massive mobilization of the PLA has created an unprecedented security scenario for the first time after the 1962 war. This means that the existing nuclear doctrine has served its purpose. However, a review of existing doctrine will indicate that with the rapidly changing security dynamics in this region and new technologies emerging, there is a need to improve existing doctrine and accelerate its development and force structuring. , which gives intrinsic stability. This can help reduce asymmetry and the risk of deterrence failure.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

E-mail

Disclaimer The opinions expressed above are those of the author.







END OF ARTICLE





