Politics
Tensions rise between Turkey and Greece
The tavernas along the waterfront close during the winter months. Staff stack chairs and fold red and white checkered tablecloths. It’s the end of the tourist season on the Greek island of Astypalaia. This place is so peaceful right now, says local artist Christina Koutsolioutsou, but we can’t help but think about what would happen if the worst were to happen.
The Greek army is on high alert. They fear that Turkey, just 50 miles across the Aegean Sea, could launch an invasion. There have been months of growing tensions. Astypalaia and dozens of neighboring islands are at the center of the dispute.
War between the two nations seems close. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month accused Greece to occupy the Aegean islands. They were actually given to Greece by Italy as part of the Paris Peace Treaties after World War II. Erdogan also insists that Athens is stationing troops on the islands, breaking treaties signed nearly a century ago that make it a demilitarized zone. We can come suddenly, in the middle of the night, he said. If you Greeks go too far, the price will be heavy.
The most popular
Lynn Barber
The troubled life of Paul Newman
It’s not just words. Greece says Turkish fighter jets and drones violated its airspace 110 times in a single September day. Of the 16 fighter jets spotted by Greek air defenses, four were believed to have been armed. The Turkish Foreign Minister insisted that they will decide when and where we go.
Turkey, meanwhile, said Greece locked onto one of its planes with a surface-to-air missile as it flew over international airspace. Local Turkish media accused Greek pilots from harassing their pilots in the Aegean Sea. The United States has told both sides to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels, but neither is listening.
At the same time, a rift has opened between Turkey and the United States because Erdogan will not impose sanctions on Russia. And while the Turkish president has positioned himself as a mediator between Kyiv and the Kremlin and has supplied Bayraktar TB-2 attack drones to Ukrainian forces, Erdogan has struck deals to increase the amount of cheap Russian energy coming in. in the country. Turkey also agreed to buy Russian S-400 air defense rockets and, in a turn against Western nations believed to be their allies, sounded the alarm over closer ties between Greece and the United States and France, going as far as to accuse to build a bilateral military alliance against Turkey. According to them, American-made equipment is piling up on the Aegean islands, threatening Turkey’s borders.
The idea of a conflict between Turkey and Greece seems far-fetched, as both NATO members and Greece are part of the EU, says Lisel Hintz, professor of Eurasian studies at Johns University Hopkins. But so does the idea that a NATO member would buy arms from Russia. There are red lines, but they are crossed time and time again.
According to Hintz, the standoff is good for Erdogan’s domestic political goals. This creates a narrative that the country is under attack just months before it faces a tough re-election battle in an unfavorable economic environment. With Erdogan’s polls soaring, stoking a dispute with a historic rival could be a way to win over hardliners and reaffirm that Turkey needs strong leadership.
However, warns Hintz, none of this means the risks are exaggerated. Through this belligerent rhetoric and the harassment of fighter jets, accidents can happen and countries can get into conflicts that neither really wants, she explains. It is therefore not unthinkable that there could be a real crisis.
The rift between Greece and Turkey comes at the worst possible time for NATO, with the US and UK pushing to keep a united front against Putin. In the streets of Istanbul, lobby groups have posted banners calling for the withdrawal of the military bloc, while many ordinary Turks believe the West wants to see the country weakened and splintered.
An emboldened Erdogan might just stoke tensions to get his constituents out, but as very recent history shows, the road to war is paved with miscalculations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/tensions-are-growing-between-turkey-and-greece/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tensions rise between Turkey and Greece
- Keppy finds his true calling as a creature actor
- 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Tehri in Uttarakhand
- Imran Khan says Bayonetta 3 was originally planned as a semi-open world
- Jokowi assessed the success of driving economic growth through nickel downstream
- Why Liam Hemsworth replaced Henry Cavill in The Witcher
- Michigan’s #1 hockey tops Penn State in OT after leading by 3 goals
- Team News: Gio names his squad to face St Johnstone
- Guj: PM Modi, President Murmu invited to attend Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary party
- Bollywood stars pass out with joy
- Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo that not everything AOC said was accurate after the actor begged him to quit Twitter following criticism from lawmakers
- Tennis: No. 1 Alcaraz eliminated for the rest of the season with muscle tear