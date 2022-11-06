Tensions rise between Turkey and Greece

The tavernas along the waterfront close during the winter months. Staff stack chairs and fold red and white checkered tablecloths. It’s the end of the tourist season on the Greek island of Astypalaia. This place is so peaceful right now, says local artist Christina Koutsolioutsou, but we can’t help but think about what would happen if the worst were to happen.

The Greek army is on high alert. They fear that Turkey, just 50 miles across the Aegean Sea, could launch an invasion. There have been months of growing tensions. Astypalaia and dozens of neighboring islands are at the center of the dispute.

War between the two nations seems close. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month accused Greece to occupy the Aegean islands. They were actually given to Greece by Italy as part of the Paris Peace Treaties after World War II. Erdogan also insists that Athens is stationing troops on the islands, breaking treaties signed nearly a century ago that make it a demilitarized zone. We can come suddenly, in the middle of the night, he said. If you Greeks go too far, the price will be heavy.

The most popular Lynn Barber

The troubled life of Paul Newman



It’s not just words. Greece says Turkish fighter jets and drones violated its airspace 110 times in a single September day. Of the 16 fighter jets spotted by Greek air defenses, four were believed to have been armed. The Turkish Foreign Minister insisted that they will decide when and where we go.

Turkey, meanwhile, said Greece locked onto one of its planes with a surface-to-air missile as it flew over international airspace. Local Turkish media accused Greek pilots from harassing their pilots in the Aegean Sea. The United States has told both sides to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels, but neither is listening.

At the same time, a rift has opened between Turkey and the United States because Erdogan will not impose sanctions on Russia. And while the Turkish president has positioned himself as a mediator between Kyiv and the Kremlin and has supplied Bayraktar TB-2 attack drones to Ukrainian forces, Erdogan has struck deals to increase the amount of cheap Russian energy coming in. in the country. Turkey also agreed to buy Russian S-400 air defense rockets and, in a turn against Western nations believed to be their allies, sounded the alarm over closer ties between Greece and the United States and France, going as far as to accuse to build a bilateral military alliance against Turkey. According to them, American-made equipment is piling up on the Aegean islands, threatening Turkey’s borders.

The idea of ​​a conflict between Turkey and Greece seems far-fetched, as both NATO members and Greece are part of the EU, says Lisel Hintz, professor of Eurasian studies at Johns University Hopkins. But so does the idea that a NATO member would buy arms from Russia. There are red lines, but they are crossed time and time again.

According to Hintz, the standoff is good for Erdogan’s domestic political goals. This creates a narrative that the country is under attack just months before it faces a tough re-election battle in an unfavorable economic environment. With Erdogan’s polls soaring, stoking a dispute with a historic rival could be a way to win over hardliners and reaffirm that Turkey needs strong leadership.

However, warns Hintz, none of this means the risks are exaggerated. Through this belligerent rhetoric and the harassment of fighter jets, accidents can happen and countries can get into conflicts that neither really wants, she explains. It is therefore not unthinkable that there could be a real crisis.

The rift between Greece and Turkey comes at the worst possible time for NATO, with the US and UK pushing to keep a united front against Putin. In the streets of Istanbul, lobby groups have posted banners calling for the withdrawal of the military bloc, while many ordinary Turks believe the West wants to see the country weakened and splintered.

An emboldened Erdogan might just stoke tensions to get his constituents out, but as very recent history shows, the road to war is paved with miscalculations.