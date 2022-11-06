He was chosen: The right-wing Christian roadshow spreading Trump’s gospel | donald trump





There’s a man named Donald, said the voice on the recording. God said: You have been determined by your prayers to influence this nation, I will open this door that you have prayed for, and when the time comes for the election, you will be elected.

Three thousand people are crammed into an overflowing auditorium, many with arms raised and eyes closed in prayer. The recording they are listening to is from April 2013 and of Kim Clement, a late South African preacher, as he prophesies the first coming of Donald Trump.

In a clip from the following year, Clement again claims to channel the word of God: Hear me, for I have found a man after my own heart and he is among you. He is one of the brothers, but distinguished for the presidency of the United States of America.

There’s excitement in the theater, with talk of a red tide in Tuesday’s midterm elections that will put America back on a fair course after two years in the progressive wasteland. Next week’s victory is also expected to be followed soon after by Trump’s second coming.

The audience erupts in a mighty cheer as Clements speaks as God is beamed to them from large flat screens as he says: Listen to me today. I planned everything. I looked for a man who would restore the fortunes of Zion.

So begins the ReAwaken America Tour, a right-wing, Trump-adoring road show that came for its 17th and final pre-election stop in Branson, a deeply Christian and deeply conservative town in Missouri. Over the next two days, the crowd, wrapped in Stars and Stripes t-shirts and Make America Great Again (Maga) hats and paying up to $500 for a VIP ticket, will be treated to speeches by far-right stormtroopers of the Trump revolution. .

A selection of the goods on display. Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian

They will hear the former president’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who is revered in this context as the general of the Americas, warn that a new global tyranny is approaching. They will listen to Mike Lindell, the so-called My Pillow Guy, launch an incoherent rant about how foreign forces are infiltrating voting machines and using them to subvert US elections.

They will give a standing ovation to the leaders’ beloved son, Eric Trump, who will almost inflame them to ecstasy talking about starting all over again. And at the end of the day more than 200 of them will line up by a swimming pool for an immersive full-body baptism in the name of the lord, spiritual and political.

The show is part Trump Stop the Steal rally, part charismatic church service, part QAnon and part anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory all rolled into one. It also strongly endorses the Church of Merchandising, there is a large vendor tent with several stalls devoted to peddling snake oil (Redox Worx: Patented Cell Signaling Technology. Improving Health at the Cellular Level).

This heady brew is the creation of Clay Clark, a former Oklahoma wedding reception DJ turned ThriveTimeShow podcaster who rose to prominence protesting Covid lockdowns. With Flynn, he launched the ReAwaken America tour in April last year, just weeks after Trump supporters staged the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in a desperate but unsuccessful attempt to keep Joe Biden out. from the Oval Office.

Since then, the show has crisscrossed the country like a merry band of minstrels, refining the look, feel and message of Trump 2.0. There’s less humor in the mix than there was when Trump stepped off the golden escalator in June 2015, now it’s more resentment and menace.

The speakers speak of a battle for the soul of the Americas, literally, as if an aspiration launched at the start of the Trump experiment had turned into something concrete. The regular struggle between Republicans and Democrats has morphed into a far more potent concoction: the struggle of good versus evil.

We are ready to go to war with the enemy, to bring this country back, Clark says as he orders the sounding of the shofar horns believed to be spiritual weapons that herald the unleashing of God’s power.

How many of you believe that Jesus is King and Donald Trump is President? he asks. Almost all hands in the house go up.

There’s also more dystopian paranoia in the play. The Americas general, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia but was pardoned by Trump, tells the elated crowd that these anonymous but representative of global elites have a plan to take the control of this country. They are preparing to impose a new world order.

There are signs on the front of the theater saying: No guns. Still, firearms are plentiful inside the theater as fashion accessories. A woman sitting on stage as a VIP wears a T-shirt that reads: Guns don’t kill people. Biden does.

There’s a thrilling feeling inside the ReAwaken America arena that the outside world, the world around them, is totally against them. There is a reason for this.

Last year, the Anti-Defamation League compiled a report on ReAwaken America that accused the tour of spreading misinformation. This phenomenon underscores how the line separating the mainstream from the extreme has blurred, he warned.

Twice the event has been closed or forced to relocate, in New York and Washington states. Now when you receive your ticket it is labeled as a freshly roasted coffee party and exhibit to disguise the real purpose of the show.

Misinformation flows freely inside Trump 2.0. Lori Gregory, who produces films for Andrew Wakefield, the disgraced British doctor who was struck from medical practice in 2010 for raising alarm about links between the MMR vaccine and autism, tells the crowd that in 10 years a one in two children will be on the autism spectrum as a result of a vaccine injury.

A later speaker, Sherri Tenpenny, said Covid vaccines were turning people into transhumanist cyborgs. Covid shootings have killed 20 million people worldwide and injured 20 billion, she says.

Kash Patel is next, fresh out of the immunity deal he struck with federal prosecutors that will see him testify about how Trump amassed top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. Patel doesn’t want to talk about it.

The former Trump administration chief of staff at the Department of Defense wants to sympathize with his audience on how they are being slandered by Biden and the media: you have been labeled a domestic violent terrorist because you dare to support the Maga movement .

He also wants to talk about the two-tier justice system that put many loyal Maga supporters behind bars without bail after the vicious attack on the Capitol. It does not mention the more than 140 law enforcement officers injured on January 6 or the at least seven people who died as a result of the attack.

What Patel really wants to talk about is his latest children’s book which claims to enlighten school children on how the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump and rigged in favor of Bidens. King Donald had taken the lead, securing an unprecedented number of votes, as The Plot Against the King: 2000 Mules recounts. Poor Joe was lagging so far behind that the outcome seemed obvious. The winner was

Patel wants his book to be taught in schools, replacing the critical race theory and gender realignment that he laments are being forced down the throats of children. When he’s finished speaking, he goes out to sell signed copies of the 36-page book to a long line of attendees, for $60 each.

People who had traveled from all over Missouri and beyond to see the show expressed their joy at being understood for once. I feel encouragement, I feel truth. We don’t get many anymore,” said Ruth Denham, who sits on the local Branson City Council.

ReAwaken America tour participants in Branson, Missouri. Photography: Ed Pilkington

Denham has stopped consuming mainstream media, she gets her news from Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, and Kashs Corner, Patels podcast. She is also no longer called Republican, there are simply too many Rinos, or Republicans in name only. She considers herself a constitutional conservative.

Mark Trudo, who runs his own swimming pool building business near St Louis, is more optimistic, saying: Right now I’m hopeful, I think things are going to change, a great awakening is happening. .

Like most of his ReAwaken peers, he sees current politics in apocalyptic terms: the country is being taken from us from within. It’s good versus evil.

The real evil? As in satanic evil?

Is God real, is Satan real? Yes, I believe they are, he said.

Is Biden satanic?

I don’t know that he is actually satanic. He is compromised. He knows what the evil side, the satanic forces, that control him, are telling him to do.

And Trump?

As a believer, I believe that God knows the future. Trump was chosen. Even though he didn’t look like a Christian figure, he was rude and a playboy, it’s obvious that God knew what he was doing and placed him there.

And now God is potentially about to put Trump in for a second time. This is a theme that Eric Trump picks up when he takes the stage.

He talks about the 2016 election, how Hillary spent five times more than her father and yet Trump still won. We had the best of them all, which was the guy up there, he said, pointing a finger skyward. Believe me, there was divine intervention, there was someone watching over him.

Then came the biggest cheer of the day: This is why we have to start over. That’s why we have to do it again.

On Thursday night, Trump addressed a rally of his supporters in Sioux City, Iowa, and said: I’m very, very, very likely to do it again. There is speculation that he will announce another White House bid on November 14, the week after the election.

Guys, we will never, ever stop fighting for this country, says Eric Trump, prompting chants from the United States! UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

It is unthinkable what these people are doing to this nation, he said. It’s cognitive warfare, and I don’t say that lightly. I’m not a guy who wears a tin hat.

Eric Trump concludes by telling the woke crowd that he loves them, saying: I know you have our backs 100%, and we have yours. I promise we’ll get those bastards, I promise we will.

