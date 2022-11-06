A warning to Putin? China’s Xi says world must ‘stand against threats to use nuclear weapons’





A surprising development emerged in the close ties between Russia and China, when the Chinese president indirectly warned his Russian counterpart to refrain from using nuclear weapons in the ongoing war against Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping, without clearly mentioning Russia, has asserted that he is against the use of nuclear war and that the world community must “reject the threat of nuclear weapons” in order to avoid a “crisis on the continent”. Eurasian”. Xi, in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, said the global community “should jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons should not be used and that nuclear wars should not be waged, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. He further “stressed that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework.” “As great and influential countries, in times of change and turmoil, China and Germany should work together all the more, to make more contributions to world peace and development. At present, the international situation is complex and unstable,” Xi added. Threat of nuclear war looms as Russian-Ukrainian war rages on The Chinese president made the remarks during a meeting with Scholz, who visited the capital Beijing with senior German officials. “I said [the] President that it is important for China to use its influence on Russia,” said the German Chancellor. The meeting comes a week after the Kremlin issued a statement in which it revealed that “in implementing its policy of nuclear deterrence, Russia is strictly and consistently guided by the principle that nuclear war cannot be won and should never be conducted”. “Russian doctrinal approaches in this area are defined with the utmost precision, pursue only defensive objectives and do not admit of extensive interpretation,” the statement continued. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to face Russian hostility with widespread attacks on its key energy infrastructure that have led to regular blackouts in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and many other regions. Russian forces also pounded Ukraine with a barrage of Iran-facilitated drone attacks. After refuting allegations of supplying drones to Russia, Iran finally admitted to having done so and said it had given the Soviet nation “a limited number” of drones before the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/a-warning-to-putin-chinas-xi-avers-world-must-oppose-threats-to-use-nuclear-weapons-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos