“Withdraw your application…”; Video of PM Modi’s alleged appeal to Himachal rebels goes viral





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has struggled to contain the rebellion in Himachal Pradesh, as several party leaders, after being denied tickets, filed candidacies as independent candidates and could harm the prospects of victory for the party’s official candidates. One such leader is former Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chairman of BJP-Kripal Himachal unit Parmar. Mr Parmar, who filed as an independent candidate for Fatehpur in Kangra district, had been antagonized by the central leadership since he was denied the ticket for Fatehpur’s indirect vote last year. At the time, he had resigned as vice president of the state unit. Now a video of Mr Parmar allegedly speaking to Prime Minister Modi over the phone has gone viral. According Aaj Taks Report, Mr. Parmar’s rebellion was discussed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday for an election meeting. With that, Prime Minister Modi immediately took the lead and called rebel leader Kripal Parmar to Kangra. Prime Minister Modi reportedly asked Kripal Parmar about his health and questioned him about his problems. After that, the Prime Minister promised Parmar to meet all his demands and asked for his support for the party’s candidate. During that call, the rebel leader complained to PM Modi about the party’s national chairman, JP Nadda. The Prime Minister asked Kripal Parmar to leave the fray in favor of the party’s candidate and assured him that the issues raised by him would be considered. Meanwhile, Kripal Parmar was also heard telling Prime Minister Modi that BJP Chairman JP Nadda had been insulting him for 15 years. Modi also called rebel Kripal Parmar, the vice president of BJP Himachal, who decided to fight as an independent from Fatehpur but he did not melt. Listen to what he said.pic.twitter.com/M1w3MsrLH3 Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) November 5, 2022 Video of this interaction is going viral on social media as the opposition goes after the BJP. There has, however, been no official confirmation regarding the call from Mr Parmar or the BJP. Dear readers,

