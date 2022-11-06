Boris Johnson attacks behind drop in overseas aid support, minister says | Foreign Police

Politics
The failure of Boris Johnson and successive Tory governments to champion overseas aid has led to a drop in public support for it, the new international development minister has warned.
Revealing comments made just days before his appointment to the post, Andrew Mitchell, a veteran foreign aid advocate, said a drop in support for the first time in 18 months had been accompanied by a a political failure to argue for its benefits to the UK.
The decline in support is not just related to the cost of living, but because, unlike the past under Blair, Brown, Cameron and May, the aid budget has not been defended, Mitchell said. When the Prime Minister portrays UK overseas aid as a giant cash machine in the sky, it’s not just wrong, but when the public faces tough times, it hurts support.
Johnson used those words to describe the aid budget when he merged the Department for International Development into the Department of Foreign Affairs in 2020.
Mitchell was responding to new data from the Development Engagement Lab (Del), based at University College London and the University of Birmingham. Its latest regular survey found that public support for maintaining or increasing the foreign aid budget fell to 50% at the end of October, from 56% in June. Support had reached an all-time high since Johnson cut the aid budget from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5% in spring 2021.
While the cost-of-living crisis has been blamed for declining public support for foreign aid, Mitchell said previous governments had been willing to defend the aid program during tough economic times. In 2010-2012, in a period of austerity following the global financial crisis, we advocated for aid as strongly as possible and saw public approval grow, he said. The difference is that we defended British aid.
Mitchell now faces two major challenges regarding the government’s aid budget. It is almost certain to be kept at 0.5% of gross national income for longer than expected as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt seek savings before the fall.
However, Mitchell’s biggest challenge is to replenish how aid money is spent, as billions are now used to cover costs related to asylum seekers and refugees, including refugee programs. Afghanistan and Ukraine. The costs mean there is little capacity to plan spending in developing countries, with concerns that some programs will have to be cut.
The UK is also under immediate pressure to make an increased contribution to a major global fund to fight killer diseases. Canada and the United States are said to be among those pressuring Britain to increase its contribution by 1.4 billion in 2019. However, the government is said to be considering a contribution of around 800 million less than half of the amount requested.
Del researchers said declining public enthusiasm for British overseas aid has ended an 18-month streak of growing support. It fell particularly among low-income, unqualified young people who voted for the Conservative or Brexit parties in the 2019 general election.
The story of lost support is largely political, said David Hudson, co-director of Del. But support is still higher than it was before the 2021 aid cuts. The four-year low was 44%, in January 2021, a few months before the cuts.
Following record generosity towards the victims of the war in Ukraine, the British public could feel the pressure of rising energy costs and food prices, which in turn seems to affect the sense of collective responsibility that we witnessed the start of the war in Ukraine. and the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
The data showed that support for foreign aid also fell in Germany and France.
A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: We remain committed to international development and our lifesaving work continues to help those in need around the world. We are one of the largest aid donors in the world, spending over €11 billion in aid in 2021.
