Trump touts Mastriano and Oz, hints at his own race





President Donald Trump returned to western Pennsylvania for what will likely be his last campaign visit this election cycle, rushing to Latrobe for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Senate hopeful Mehmed Oz. But Trump has often seemed more interested in talking about past and future elections than Tuesday’s.

There is only one choice to end this madness, and it is madness, he told the crowd gathered at Arnold Palmer Airport, with his own canvas plane. background behind him. If you support America’s decline and fall, then you must vote for the radical left democrats. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American Dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican.

Trump’s speeches in Pennsylvania have a familiar pattern. They last well over an hour, thanks to a number of lengthy digressions and asides, and it takes him half that time to do much more than mention the candidates he’s supposed to support.

His speech at Latrobe followed the pattern, weaving in reminiscences of Latrobe golfing legend Arnold Palmer and his father.

But there were also much darker passages. As Trump’s speeches have done in recent months, the speech ended with a violin section playing over the speakers as Trump described America as a nightmarish world of Mad Max-like violence, big shots gangs of criminals and sadistic thieves kill workers and kill customers mixed with gripes about travel headaches: you sit and wait for hours, then they’re told the plane won’t leave.

Trump did not mention abortion more than once in the entire speech, however. And he only casually mentioned the issues surrounding transgender children’s concerns at the heart of Mastrianos’ own candidacy.

Republican Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano addresses a rally alongside former President Donald Trump in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Instead, Trump revisited years-old grievances against the media and his two previous impeachments. And he trafficked in bogus claims of voter fraud in 2020, while potentially laying the groundwork for challenging the results this fall.

Remember at 9:30 p.m. at night I was up almost a million votes and then all of a sudden, like magic, it disappeared, he said of the elections of 2020 in Pennsylvania. And I’m so worried about Oz and Doug Mastriano, we can’t let that happen.

In fact, there was nothing mysterious about the vote count in 2020. As was widely anticipated, mail-in ballots, which were more widely used by Democrats, took days longer to count than the votes cast on election day itself. A similar dynamic should play out this year.

But Trump described the contests in stark terms, telling his supporters the election was a chance to reject left-wing tyranny. And as well as offering debunked conspiracy theories about the last election and teasing his race for the next one. Trump reportedly intends to announce his candidacy on Nov. 14 just days after an election Republicans have urged him not to eclipse.

At one point, Trump asked the public to see polling data projected onto a screen, which showed him performing well against other potential GOP candidates in 2024, including his former vice president, Mike Pence. , and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom Trump called Ron DeSantimoious.

I promise you that in the next very, very, very short period of time, you are going to be so happy, Trump said in one of the few statements hinting at a race.

And then, moments later and an hour into a speech that barely mentioned the candidates on the ballot, he said, I want the focus tonight to be on Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz addresses a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, before former President Donald Trump takes the floor.

Of the Senate race, Trump said that in a tightly divided Senate, Ozs’ election could be the vote that will tell the difference between a country and not a country. ‘Cause it could be 51 [Republican Senators]. It could be 50, it could be 49. If it’s 49 for the Republicans, this country, I don’t know if it’s going to live another two years. And he called Oz Democratic opponent John Fetterman the most dangerous Democrat seeking to join Congress, due to criminal justice reform efforts that include parole for those convicted of serious crimes.

On the gubernatorial race, Trump has warned that a vote for Josh Shapiro is a vote to destroy Pennsylvania’s future, citing Shapiros’ inability to halt a spike in crime rates , as well as his work advocating for state policies on COVID-19 restrictions. (Shapiro said he does not personally support these policies but is obligated to defend them as the state’s best lawyer.)

This guy, he’s got a good bullshit line, that’s about it, Trump said.

As is also typical, Trump invited both men to the podium. Mastriano offered a pared down version of his stump speech, which promised an end to graphic pornography in schools, as well as mandates for vaccines and masks. He ended by appropriating the words let roll from Todd Beamer, one of the passengers who sought to seize control of Flight 93 from the terrorists on 9/11.

Oz spoke for around 51 seconds but only needed 9 of them to goof off when he urged the audience to contact 10 people. Do it in church, do it before the Steelers game and ask them what they think of the direction of the country.

The Steelers, as fans know, have a bye this week and will not play.

The two GOP candidates showed varying levels of enthusiasm for the event: Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday night, the Ozs campaign which sought to portray the candidate as a moderate figure and which largely deleted Trump from social media and stump speeches after the primary didn’t even mention the rally on social media. Mastriano, meanwhile, had tweeted about it a dozen times.

However, Democrats were unwilling to gloss over Oz’s appearance: [H]We took the stage with Doug Mastriano and Donald Trump, embracing the more extreme elements of his party, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said. Here’s who Mehmet Oz will be in the Senate.

But few doubts were in evidence among worshipers who began arriving early for the event, rolling through a parking lot as Women for Trump, Lets Go Brandon and Dont Tread on Me flags flapped in the breeze.

Many said they would vote for the Republican ticket on Tuesday, even though Trump was clearly the main draw.

Anthony and Debbie Daversa of Irwin said they generally vote Republican and added they were concerned about economic issues, such as the price of heating oil.

What I paid $1.39, now I’ve spent $4.74 a gallon to heat our home, Anthony Daversa said.

Several Trump supporters who were generally hesitant to identify themselves by name expressed doubts about the fairness of the election or repeated debunked claims about the 2020 election, although they said they planned always to vote.

