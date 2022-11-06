The Paul McCartney Song He Says Is About Crazy Captain Donald Trump





Paul McCartney has always been an activist for the issues he cares about. Back with the Beatles, he often spoke out against racial discrimination, and he and the band refused to play at any separate venue. Today, Paul McCartney is a climate change activist and once wrote a song about it where he called Donald Trump a mad captain.

Paul McCartney wrote a song about climate change for Egypt Station Paul McCartney | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Egypt Station is McCartney’s 17th solo studio album and debuted in 2018. The album features 16 songs, including Come On to Me, Who Cares, Fuh You and Back in Brazil. Egypt Station debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and is McCartney’s first number one album since Tug of War in 1982.

One of Egypt Station’s songs, Despite Repeated Warnings, was a call to action against climate change. The former Beatle wrote the song after reading an article in a Japanese newspaper that talked about climate issues. The article pointed out that no one in government was doing anything about it despite repeated warnings, which is where he found inspiration for the song.

Paul McCartney wrote Despite repeated warnings about Donald Trump

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5vDVZNOFMEM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture” allow full screen >

In an interview with the BBC, McCartney discussed the message he had in Despite Repeated Warnings. He wanted to challenge politicians who don’t tackle climate change, which can be seen in lines like Those Who Scream the Loudest/Maybe Not Always the Smartest.

“People who deny climate change… I just think it’s the dumbest thing ever,” McCartney said. So I just wanted to do a song that would be about that and basically say, “Once in a while we have a crazy captain who sails this boat that we’re all on and he’s just gonna take us to the iceberg” . [despite] be warned that this is not a good idea.

The mad captain he is referring to is former President Trump.

“Well, I mean obviously it’s Trump but there are a lot of them, admitted the singer. He’s not the only one.”

McCartney is a major activist for solving climate change

” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zPTpWtdA9OA?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture” allow full screen >

McCartney has never been shy about sharing his politics and the environment is an important issue for him. He spoke out on racial injustice and participated in a recent March for Our Lives rally in New York. The former Beatle is a vegetarian and owns a farm where he can be one with nature. In an interview with Vice, McCartney says part of his militant spirit comes from his late wife, Linda, who he says would protest if she were here today.

Yeah, she would have been in front, she would have been there, McCartney explains. You can look at all these protesters and tell yourself that they are out of step, not doing what ordinary people are doing. But then you would still have slavery, you would still have women without rights. No changes would be made. These things all had to have pretty violent beginnings, actually, if you think about it. So it’s actually quite nice to keep a few people out of work. I think we were in the right place and we have to go further and further, but people have to do it themselves. You can’t intimidate anyone to do it, you have to attract people to do it.

RELATED: 3 Songs Paul McCartney Listens To When He’s Having A Bad Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/paul-mccartney-song-says-mad-captain-donald-trump.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos