COP27 showcases US-China rivalry for climate action

Bidens task: Restoring US credibility on climate action to counter China wooing developing countries grappling with the existential risks posed by a warming world. Meanwhile, hell is working to restore some level of China-US climate cooperation, after Chinese President Xi Jinping suspended a bilateral effort following House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip in Taiwan in August.

There is no solution to the climate change problem without China, White House climate envoy John Kerry said wednesday. We are ready to sit down with China on the climate issue and work together to solve what is not a bilateral problem, but what is a universal, global and existential problem.

It’s ambitious given that Kerry admitted last month this meaningful dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, had stalled.

But Biden has an advantage at the COP: Xi won’t be there.

This will make it easier for Biden to establish himself on the diplomatic field as a leader who will prioritize climate action despite strained bilateral relations. And he can personally point out to his fellow heads of state the hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in clean energy sources built into the Cut Inflation Act he signed into law in September as evidence of his determination.

Geopolitical competition can actually help if the US does more [on climate] can get China to do more, said Alexandra Hackbarth, China expert at DC-based climate change think tank E3G.

Biden is catching up because Beijing despite its stubborn confidence on heavily polluting coal at home has made climate a key part of his diplomatic reach for years. Xi announced in 2015 the creation of a $3.1 billion fund to help developing countries mitigate the effects of climate change. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng launched a Installation based in China in April dedicated to strengthening the capacity of Pacific island countries to adapt to rising sea levels.

Bidens’ decision to attend COP27 has already raised expectations for a new level of US commitment to climate action.

Presidents don’t normally show up to these events unless they bring something with them, said Joanna Lewis, an associate professor at Georgetown University and an expert on China’s climate policies.

What Biden is likely bringing is money to support one of the key objectives of COP27: funding for mitigation and adaptation initiatives by developing countries hardest hit by a world that is changing. heats up quickly. We are making significant efforts in terms of providing new climate finance, Kerry said. This clears the way for Biden to either increase the $11 billion annual funding he has committed for these purposes in 2021 or advance its rollout ahead of the 2024 target date.

But Biden is trying to incentivize and coax China into action on climate change at a time when relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate. The United States has accused China of predatory business practicesomnipresent espionage targeting American companies and accelerate the plans of a Taiwan military invasion. China rejects these accusations and criticizes the United States for adopting a cold war mentality which stirs up bilateral hostility

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hinted last week in a call with Blinken that China wants bilateral relations on a stable development path. But he added to that comment an accusation that the United States was continuing to contain and suppress China.

Biden must be conciliatory with China to avoid alienating senior developing country officials at COP27 who are eager for bilateral US-China acrimony to hinder meaningful cooperation. We urged them to demonstrate what we are used to from each of them’s leadership, Wael Aboulmagd, Egypt’s special representative to the COP27 presidency, told reporters on Friday.

But the Capitol Hill GOP will be watching closely.

representing Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that GOP members will be watching Bidens’ performance at the COP closely to see if he sells America out for discussion politically. correct with Xi’s dictatorship.

The Chinese government has not shared its priorities for COP27. But he is less well placed to restore the image of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbins claim last month that China is a player in ecological progress and climate governance.

And Xi has credibility issues in climate action because of both his announcement last month that China will increase fossil fuel production and his lack of follow through on past climate pledges.

Xi did commitments in 2020 achieve China’s carbon emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. But it failed to deliver a detailed roadmap and a timeline on how China will achieve these goals. Maybe it’s because of the exorbitant price. The World Bank warned last month that China would need to invest up to $17 trillion in the transportation and power sectors alone to achieve carbon neutrality. Although Xi promised last year to start cutting Chinas coal addiction in 2026, a sharp increase in the construction of coal-fired power plants across China, hell is unlikely to achieve that goal.

Domestic economic tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will also likely limit the Chinese government’s willingness to make meaningful new commitments on climate action at the conference.

The politics for this are quite difficult, said Li Shuo, a Beijing-based policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. We have a hot war going on right now and food and energy crises around the world that are reducing the appetite for [China] become more committed to reducing carbon emissions.

But climate experts agree that U.S.-China cooperation is key to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Lewis of Georgetown University sees hope that unofficial COP27 preparatory talks between US and Chinese environmental experts have been ongoing since August. And those contacts could help pave the way for a formal resumption of U.S.-China climate cooperation in the coming week.

I think it’s very likely that they will resume engagement before or during the COP simply because I think it’s in China’s interest to engage with the United States, Lewis said of Georgetown University.

Others say a resumption of the bilateral climate dialogue is unlikely.

Climate is a global collective action issue, but we’re starting to see signs that China is trying to go it alone, said Cecilia Han Springer, deputy director of Boston University’s Global China Initiative and decarbonization expert. Chinese industry. This worries me for future climate cooperation between the United States and China.

A decoupling of US-China cooperation due to heightened bilateral tensions could effectively global efforts to meet the objective of limiting global warming.

If every country just did its thing [on climate]we are basically in a car accident situation, said Greenpeaces Li.

Karl Mathiesen contributed to this article.