Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish militias in bid to join NATO, says FM – Middle East Monitor





Sweden has reaffirmed its decision to distance itself from Kurdish militant groups in its bid to join NATO, as it seeks Turkey’s approval to join the military alliance. Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the potential threat it would pose to them. While this offer was approved by 28 of the alliance’s 30 member states, Turkey and Hungary refused to endorse it. Ankara has pledged to block Stockholm’s candidacy if it does not stop supporting the Syrian Kurdish militant group, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), and its political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD). , which, according to Turkiye, are directly linked to Kurdistan. Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by the Turkish and US governments, as well as by the European Union. Despite the Syrian Kurdish militias’ alleged links to this group, Western nations have lent their support to the YPG in an effort to continue the fight against Daesh. READ: Sweden resumes arms exports to Turkey after NATO bid Speaking to the public service broadcaster Swedish RadioSwedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom acknowledged that “there is too close a link between these organizations and the PKK to be good for relations between us and Turkey”, stressing that “the primary objective is Swedish membership in NATO”. Billstrom’s assurance that his country will distance itself from Kurdish militias, the extent of which remains to be seen, came just days before Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson traveled to Ankara and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to try to persuade him. to support Sweden’s application to join the NATO alliance. On Thursday this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Turkey himself to try to convince the government to accept Stockholm and Helsinki into the alliance, saying the countries “held” their guarantees and that “it is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO”. READ: Finland and Sweden promise to join NATO

