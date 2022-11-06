Politics
PM Modi ‘abusing’ his power to sway polls, says Congress citing viral video
Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “pressured” a rebel BJP leader not to contest Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and alleged he was “misusing its power” to influence free and fair elections.
Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi cited a video that went viral on social media platforms, saying Modi’s voice was heard there during a call with BJP rebel Kripal Parmar.
Singhvi alleged that the prime minister was “pressured” and “emotionally blackmailed” the leader over the phone not to run as an independent from Fatehpur headquarters of Kangra district.
Speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he claimed that such developments reflected that the prime minister had a “problematic list of priorities which is reversed and distorted”.
“Not governance, but election campaigning is the favorite job of the BJP government and its chief executive,” Singhvi said.
Read also |Congress prepares for Plenary; asks the secretaries general to prepare the reports of the last 5 years
“The prime minister is abusing his power to influence free and fair elections. That would be gross electoral misconduct, if not corrupt electoral practice,” he said, referring to the video.
Whatever remedies Congress has by complaining to the Election Commission and elsewhere will be pursued by the party, Singhvi said.
“The BJP is losing ground in Himachal Pradesh and is going to be defeated. Such acts and words reflect its fear, frustration and insecurity,” he said.
“We leave it to the nation to judge whether the exalted office of the Honorable Prime Minister should stoop to such levels for an election as an MP,” he added.
Attacking Modi, Singhvi said that if the ‘manager of the country’ and de facto BJP chief executive can go so far to win a particular seat, it is the best validation of the BJP’s already proven track record, as far as the measure is concerned. in which the ruling party can and will overthrow elected governments.
“They already have PhDs painstakingly obtained in the past from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and many other such milestones,” he claimed.
Instead of controlling the ‘devastating’ economy and ensuring good governance, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar and met with its leader Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, as the Dera has influence significant in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said.
“Desperation and fear are very present in such actions. The BJP only remembers religion when votes become scarce,” he alleged.
Slamming the BJP-led government on the state of the economy, Singhvi said one of the issues that should be the number one priority for the prime minister, the ruling party and the government is rising oil. inflation.
“The Combined Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 7.41% in September. More alarmingly, the rural CPI rose even more than the already high urban CPI, indicating a slightly larger impact from inflation in rural India,” he said.
“Secondly, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 8.6% year-on-year this month. This implies that food prices are driving the price hike , hitting the common man from the solar plexus,” the Rajya Sabha said. said the MP.
The rise in CPI inflation in September was largely due to vegetables (18.05%), spices (16.88%) and cereals and derived products (11.53%), he said. declared.
In September, inflation figures for grains and products were the highest since September 2013, he said, adding that this was accompanied by a decline in manufacturing, which has contracted by 0.7%.
According to the Monitoring Center for Indian Economy (CMIE), the rural unemployment rate stood at 8.04% in October from 5.84% in September while urban unemployment fell to 7.21% from 7.7% in September, he pointed out.
“The country is running on autopilot, as the chief pilot goes to Deras and election campaigns,” he said, lashing out at Modi.
The nation is like Rome, which is burning and the prime minister is like Nero who is playing election jingle music,” Singhvi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/pm-modi-misusing-power-to-influence-polls-says-congress-citing-viral-video-1159886.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi ‘abusing’ his power to sway polls, says Congress citing viral video
- Nike suspends relationship with basketball player Kyrie Irving – WWD
- Livescore mobile – live scores on Flashscore.com.au
- Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir and Alia welcome baby girl
- Apple TV 4K 2022 review: faster, better, cheaper
- Virginia families urge revival of child tax credit
- Earthquake detection in New Hampshire
- Two new books explore the past, hint at a post-Trump futureExBulletin
- Men’s hockey achieves 4-3 comeback win at AIC
- Egypt to present sustainable fashion project at COP27
- What is Google Home guest mode?
- Jon Voight is ‘blessed’ to have had such a long career in Hollywood | Entertainment