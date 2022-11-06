Unstable ahead of G20 summit, Luhut asks Jokowi for permission to leave for Bali first

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan will review the preparations for the G20 summit in Bali. He is keen to ensure that a number of preparations have not been completed before the main event on November 15-16 for the smooth running of the event.

Therefore, Luhut asked President Joko Widodo or Jokowi for permission to leave early for the Island of the Gods. Luhut will check many things including delegation attendance, material delivery, support events, Heads of State meeting agenda, etc.

“Including my anxiety regarding the weather as it is currently the rainy season, considering one of the programs, namely the gala dinner, which will take place outdoors, namely the GWK Culture Park,” said said Luhut, quoted on his official Instagram account on Sunday. , November 6, 2022.

Claiming to be a perfectionist, Luhut cannot rest easy if preparations for the G20 have not been 100% complete. Even though he’s depressed, he’s still able to overcome obstacles, like the weather. Additionally, it saw the preparation of the implementation team G20 Summit composed of ministries and inter-ministerial agencies ready to anticipate various things.

Elon Musk will definitely be present at B20 Bali, this is the investment that Kadin hopes for

If the G20 summit forum is successful, according to Luhut, Indonesia’s big name will be elevated and become a benchmark for implementation an event internationally amid global uncertainty. Because he felt that holding the G20 summit was not an easy task, especially in difficult conditions like today.

Even though the global crisis situation is in crisis, Luhut said Indonesia should not prepare this international agenda superficially. “We must all out give all the best. This is President Joko Widodo’s message that he keeps repeating to his ministers,” Luhut said.

He hopes Indonesia can be recognized as a representative of Southeast Asian developing countries capable of hosting the G20 summit under special conditions and visions. Luhut said the momentum of the G20 presidency, which comes only once in a generation, should be used to best effect to add value to the country’s economic and financial recovery. In particular in the health sector, digital transformation and energy transition.

Luhut also wants the activities of the G20 Summit to benefit all parties, including developing countries, small island countries and vulnerable groups. That is to say not only in the interest of the members of the G20.

Furthermore, Luhut hopes that the G20 Summit forum can agree on the formation of the Global Blended Finance Alliance which was initiated by Indonesia as a form of global engagement to help developing countries. The forum was also tasked with mobilizing funding from partners in developed countries and the private sector to strengthen climate action and energy security.

In addition, the G20 summit forum will agree on issues of security for future generations. Therefore, the G20 summit forum will decide on data regulations child protection or the protection of children’s data. The deal is an effort to achieve a digital transformation that is user-friendly but still protects the privacy of the younger generation.

The cybersecurity that will be discussed also includes the protection of children when accessing content containing elements of violence, Harassment on the internet, or content that affects the mental health and development of children. With the various agreements to be reached, Luhut believes that the 2022 G20 summit can produce concrete solutions. This means not only solutions for the next generation future, but also the preparation of a safe, inclusive, transparent and useful digital environment.

No less important, he also hopes that the whole chain of events G20 Summit went well and managed to give a good impression and experience to all delegates and guests. “In line with the great spirit of the G20 Presidency in 2022, recover together, recover stronger“, said Luhut.

