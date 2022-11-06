Midterm Updates: Democrats Denounce Threats to Democracy; Trump rallies to Oz





ATHENS, Ga. Herschel Walkers’ Senate campaign has had several tailwinds this year: President Bidens’ unpopularity and steady inflation top the list.

And the Georgia Bulldogs aren’t hurting his cause either. Even serious political analysts agree that the Bulldogs’ strong season, they are undefeated in the mighty SEC so far, could help Mr. Walker in his Senate race against Senator Raphael Warnock, by boosting morale and stoking nostalgia. just in time for the most famous Bulldog of all time. ask for votes.

The connection was undeniable on Saturday, when Mr. Walker was the biggest star without a uniform on the day of college football’s biggest game of the year, when Georgia beat the University of Tennessee, 27-13.

Tammy Mitchell recalls being around 10 when she watched Mr. Walker, then a powerful young running back, lead the University of Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980.

On Saturday, she had both football and politics on her mind as she attended a rally of more than 100 Georgia Republicans and Walker supporters, dressed in paraphernalia of red and black Bulldogs, some with painted faces, as they held signs supporting Mr Walkers. candidacy for the Senate.

It’s very surreal, she said. As a little girl, I never thought that years later this would happen or that he would even run for the Senate. Ms Mitchell stood next to her husband in a line to meet and take pictures with Mr Walker. She was counting on a victory for her team and for the Republicans on Tuesday, believing that the former could help the latter.

I think it’s a sign, she said.

Tammy and Harrison Mitchell at a rally for Mr. Walker in Athens on Saturday.Credit…Nicole Buchanan for The New York TimesMr. Walker with his teammates after winning the national championship in 1981, beating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.Credit…Focus on Sport/Getty Images

People see signs wherever they want, but this Saturday political fumes as well as football emanated from Athens. And while it was a bit of a stretch to say that Senate control and one of the biggest mid-term prizes could come down to victory for Mr Walkers’ team, some saw a kind of convergence in the game of football and race statistics tied between Mr. Walker and Mr. Warnock.

Neil Malhotra, a professor of political economy at Stanford University who has studied the links between sports and politics, didn’t think the outcome of Saturday’s football game would mean more to voters than inflation and poverty. crime.

But, he said, the emotional stuff could be significant in such a tight race.

His whole candidacy seems to be specifically based on him being a football star, he said.

Mr Walker, whose campaign had to go through a host of missteps that had nothing to do with football, did not attend Saturday’s football match, according to his campaign aides. But he made football and his own legacy in the sport a big part of his stump message. Since his earliest events, many attendees have been diehard conservatives or University of Georgia fans who remember when he led the team to victory. His stump speeches are a combination of loose political talking points and sports analogies.

And at his Saturday rally, sporting a University of Georgia polo shirt, Mr Walker opened his stump speech with a nod to his alma mater before diving into a rant against Mr Warnock and making his own prediction.

Just as the Dawgs will win today, so will Tuesday, Walker said to cheers.

The crowd at the Saturday rally was thinner than at previous Mr Walkers events. Less than half a mile away, ESPNs College GameDay program hosted a live show that drew hundreds of fans.

David Hancock, a 70-year-old Georgia fan, said he was in Athens for two reasons: to see the Dawgs hopefully beat Tennessee, and to see the Herschel Walkers speech.

Mr Hancock said he planned to support the entire Republican ticket on Tuesday. He dismissed concerns that Mr Walker’s lack of political experience could hurt him if he won. Instead, he underlined words from an advertisement that Vince Dooley, the former University of Georgia football coach, cut for Mr Walker before his death in late October, highlighting his approach to athletics by former players.

He is driven, Mr. Hancock said. If he falls, he gets up and moves forward. That’s what he did in this life.

Mr. Warnock made the best of it. In an advertisement for Mr Warnock released during the game, three Georgia graduates expressed their respect for Mr Walkers’ achievements as a college football star, but said that was where it ended. One wore a shirt with Mr Walkers No. 34, and another sported a football autographed by him.

I always thought Herschel Walker looked perfect up there, said a man identified in the ad as Clay Bryant, a 1967 Georgia graduate, pointing to newspaper clippings of Mr Walker on a wall of his house.

I think he looks good here, said another graduate, pointing to her jersey.

I think he looks great there, said the third, sitting next to the football and a copy of Sports Illustrated with Mr. Walker on the cover.

But Herschel Walker in the US Senate? the three asked critically in unison.

Neil Vigdor contributed reporting.

Senator Lindsey Graham, left, campaigned with Herschel Walker in Cumming, Georgia, in October.Credit…Nicole Craine for The New York Times

