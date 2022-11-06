SHOCKING: Imran Khan apologizes to his party MP’s wife for ‘OBJECTIONABLE VIDEO’, major unrest in Pakistan | India News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the invasion of privacy of the wife of a senator (MP) from his party and asked the Chief Justice to take notice. He apologized to the MP’s wife on behalf of all of Pakistan. In fact, Imran Khan’s statement came after Senator Azam Swati’s press conference, during which he told what had happened to him and his family.

Allegations of “reprehensible video”

Azam Swati cried while recounting his ordeal during the press conference. He said an “objectionable video” of him and his wife was sent to his wife by an unknown number. At the same time, he also said, “I can’t say what’s in the video because the girls in my country are listening to it.” He also said that “after this episode, his wife and granddaughters left the country”.

Shocking details of what happened last night to Azam Swati and his family were declared by @AzamKhanSwatiPk himself

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 5, 2022

Imran Khan said on Twitter that Pakistan is built on human dignity, respect for family and Islamic moral values ​​that do not cross “sheets and walls”. But what happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the government is a violation of all these values. He said: “His clothes were stripped in custody and he was tortured. Now his wife’s privacy has been violated through this video.” Imran Khan called the video shocking, disgusting and highly condemnable. He said that no human should go through such a phase. He asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take cognizance of this breach of privacy and issue an opinion. He said: “I would like to apologize on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs. Swati, a very religious woman who stays away from public life. I apologize to her on behalf of Pakistan.”

I want to apologize on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs. Swati, a very private, non-public Tahajut Guzaar lady, for the pain, anguish and feeling of humiliation she has to endure. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 5, 2022

In custody

Earlier, Swati, an MP from Imran Tehreek-e-Insaf’s party, had alleged that he had been “tortured in custody” by military and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. Swati demanded an investigation into the matter by the Army Chief and Chief Justice so that this does not happen to other people in the future.

Allegations against Swati

Swati was arrested for alleged anti-military tweets. However, he was later released on bail. At a press conference, Swati held two senior army officers responsible for the incident. He had also said that an FIA official would be involved in the matter.

Attack on Imran

Earlier, Imran addressed his compatriots on Friday. After shooting Thursday’s rally, Imran addressed the compatriots from the hospital itself. In this he said that four people had conspired to kill him. Imran Khan, who appeared on camera for the first time after shooting, said he was shot four times in the attack. Imran Khan claimed that the people of the country want to see him in power, but some people don’t like that. That’s why we tried to kill him. He said, “Allah has given me a new life. I will fight again.”

It should be noted that Imran was shot dead by two gunmen in Wazirabad, Punjab. One person died in this shooting. Imran Khan is out of danger and can resume the long march.

