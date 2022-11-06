Imran Khan comparing himself to Sheikh Mujeeb is a joke





Pakistani political leaders have recently developed a penchant for comparing themselves to Sheikh Majeeb-ur-Rehman, leader of the Awami League, who led Bangladesh to independence. Or more accurately, they like to compare the crisis their political activism created to the single Pakistani state it faced in 1971, when Pakistan was split into two parts. Nawaz Sharif did it when he was ousted and was leading a public mobilization campaign in July 2017 and now Imran Khan has done it while leading a public protest campaign just under a month later his removal from power. One thing is indeed common between Sheikh Mujeeb and the current leaders of Pakistani society, Sheikh Mujeeb on the one hand and Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif on the other hand, were victims of military authoritarianism or so they perceived their situation to be.

Sheikh Mujeeb and his people were undoubtedly the victims of the evil designs and acts of the military leaders of the time. The Bengali people and their leader, Sheikh Mujeeb, have faced military brutality and before that military machinations to deprive them of their democratic rights of representation in elected bodies, government and state structures. Sheikh Mujeeb was the leader of the Bengali Muslimsa ethnic community within the state of Pakistan, which was a majority community in terms of population size and yet they were deprived of their economic and political rights. Sheikh Mujeeb led his party the Awami League (AL) to electoral victory in the 1971 parliamentary elections, with AL securing all but two seats in East Pakistan and merely a majority in the national assembly of United Pakistan. And yet West Pakistan’s Punjabi-dominated bureaucracy, military and political leaders refused to transfer power to Sheikh Mujeeb and his party in 1971, leading to horrific events that led to the disintegration of Pakistan .

1971 was the first general election in the history of Pakistan. It can be said that after independence, it was the first time that real politically representative institutions were created by an electoral exercise on a national scale. Since the establishment of Pakistan, the structure of the state was first dominated by bureaucrats mostly from migrant communities who migrated to West Pakistan from the Muslim-minority provinces of India, where Muslims were in the minority and now part of India. These migrant bureaucrats were then gradually and partially expelled during the Ayub and Bhutto eras and Punjabi bureaucrats began to dominate state structures in the absence of democratic institutions. Pashtuns also made their way into state structures during the Ayubs period. Thus, until 1971, migrants from minority Indian provinces, Punjabis and Pashtuns dominated state structures and in the absence of democratic institutions, policy-making and the process of resource distribution were entirely in the hands of the state. of the state apparatus dominated by these three ethnic groups. After 1958 (some say after 1954) martial law began to dominate the policy making and resource distribution process and the military officer corps throughout this period until 1971 was largely from Punjabi and Pashtun ethnic groups. State-sponsored industrialization, agricultural revolutions, and state-provided employment opportunities all came to the areas of Pakistan where these three communities dominated. It is the process by which Bengalis, Baluchis, Sindhi and other ethnic communities have been marginalized. Bengalis soon reacted violently to a process that culminated in the 1971 civil war.

Let us now consider Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan’s claim that they or their political activism should be compared to Sheikh Mujeebs’ political struggle or situation. Nothing could be more absurd than these claims made by Punjab-centric leaders like Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif is totally dependent on the votes of the Punjabi middle classes residing in the area between Jhelum and Sahiwal if you move along Grand Trunk Road. We are now witnessing a process whereby these Punjabi middle classes were seemingly changing their loyalties to Imran Khan. But Imran Khan is no less a Punjab-centric leader than Nawaz Sharif. Imran Khan also enjoys the loyalty of another ethnic group that dominates the bureaucracy, both civil and military, I mean the Pashtuns. To call Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan the darlings of the state would not be an overstatement. The Punjabi middle classes, represented by these two leaders, are also the darlings of the state. There are no centrifugal forces in Punjab. The Pashtuns, on the other hand, ethnically display a patent form of cultural particularism. But nevertheless, centrifugal political thinking is not the dominant trend in Pashtun society at present. The bureaucracy and military generals display a particular form of favoritism towards leaders from their ethnic backgrounds. Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan can launch abusive diatribes against the military and its top brass and yet they can get away with it. They can at the same time interfere in the internal affairs of the army while remaining sheltered from the arbitrariness of the army and its intelligence agencies. Both leaders play with the ignorance of their own history and the short memory of the Pakistani masses. Pakistanis don’t seem to remember why East Pakistan was split into an independent country? And the Pakistani media never tell them that the Punjab-centric parties and their politics won’t change the country’s power structures, no matter how revolutionary Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan try to sound.

Marginalized communities like the Balochis and to some extent the Sindhis are not part of the stories of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khans. A strong indicator of the Punjab-centric nature of the policies of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharifs is the fact that the two made long marches between Lahore and the Islamabadan region which could be described as the heart of Punjab. Whatever the outcome of their exhaustive and useless competition, one thing is sure that the result of this competition will not introduce any change in the nature of the process of resource distribution in society. Its only Punjabi middle classes shift loyalties from one Punjabi-centric party to another. The military, bureaucracy and rulers of Punjab will continue to provide the lion’s share of resources in our society. Marginalized communities can lick their wounds as Punjab’s elites reach a resettlement deal over the spoils.

