Politics
Istanbul hosts Our Vision of Liberation in Palestine conference
By Riyaz ul Khaliq
A three-day conference on “Our Vision for the Liberation of Palestine” kicked off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday.
Palestine is a “fundamental problem in the world”, said Hasan Turan, lawmaker and chairman of the Palestine Committee in Turkey’s Grand National Assembly.
“The occupier, Israel, is occupying more and more Palestinian land every day, but the powerful (nations) that could bring justice to the Palestinians are not paying attention to it,” he said, addressing the conference organized by the Center for Islam and Global (CIGA) at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (IZU).
Calling Palestine a “litmus test for all of humanity”, Turan urged all “guardians of conscience and those who stand for freedom and justice to side with the Palestinians”.
For Türkiye, he said, Palestine is “our red line”, echoing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Until the Palestinian lands are free…until an independent Palestinian state is established with Al-Quds as its capital, we will continue to support the Palestinians,” he said, noting that the Palestinian resistance movements against Israeli oppression do not receive sufficient support in international arenas.
More than two dozen scholars, practitioners, activists and journalists are attending the conference which, according to Professor Sami Al-Arian, director of CIGA, was the third international event around Palestine organized by the center since 2017, when the think tank was launched in Istanbul.
The discussion will focus on a new book, ‘Our Vision for Liberation: Committed Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak Out’, co-edited by Professor Ilan Pappe of the University of Exeter in the UK and the journalist and Palestinian author Ramzy Baroud.
The 462-page book brought together 27 scholars to give a new direction to the Palestinian struggle.
Pappe, who is also a Palestinian historian, said the book was “a powerful message about the present resolve and resilience of Palestinians wherever they are, as they continue their struggle” for self-determination.
He praised Palestinian “human capital”, but said “images of disunity and fragmentation” are seen among them.
“This is not an invention. On some level there is a leadership crisis among the Palestinians,” he said.
“But,” he claimed, there is a “unity of purpose” among Palestinians around the world that is “totally opposed to this image of disunity, on the vision of the future of (free) Palestine.” .
He said that despite the enormous scale of trauma suffered by Palestinians since 1948, people have “not let the trauma define them”.
“There is a resurrection after such trauma which is an incredible story that can only be told through personal accounts,” he said, citing examples of how Palestinians are rebuilding their destroyed homes in the bulldozer by Israel.
“There is resilience and resistance,” he said, “and the yearning for the liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea, will never die.”
IZU Rector Prof. Ahmet Cevat Acar said the situation in Palestine “causes us a lot of distress”.
“Dozens of resolutions at the UN have been adopted on Palestine but none of them have been implemented,” he said, adding that the situation was spreading to neighboring regions such as Syria. .
He acknowledged that the Muslim world faces “significant problems”, but said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 member states that safeguards the interests of Muslims, has “taken no tangible step to solving” the Palestinian problem.
“Palestine is not a Jewish problem. It is a Zionist-created problem that is a matter for all humanity,” he said, calling for continued “efforts and discussions” for “viable solutions.”
The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/istanbul-hosts-our-vision-for-liberation-in-palestine-conference/2730814
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Istanbul hosts Our Vision of Liberation in Palestine conference
- Taylor Swift is Selena Gomez’s ‘one true friend’ in Hollywood
- Imran Khan comparing himself to Sheikh Mujeeb is a joke
- Gujarat Assembly Elections | PM Modi launches I made this Gujarat slogan
- Jokowi: The demographic bonus is not a burden, but a strength
- It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana – The Daily Hoosier
- High-tech is a message sent by Japanese companies at CIIE
- Sabrina Elba dons a black dress with a sheer sequin-embellished cape at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles
- B-Bol vs Ramirez Live! Boxing Results, Fight Streams, TV Channels, Latest Updates & Reactions
- Earthquakes felt today in many cities of Uttarakhand including Dehradun – Earthquake: Tremors were felt in many cities of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, 4.7 on the Richter scale
- Fans bid farewell to actor Sorapong at royal sponsored cremation
- save money on old plugs