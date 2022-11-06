Istanbul hosts Our Vision of Liberation in Palestine conference

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

A three-day conference on “Our Vision for the Liberation of Palestine” kicked off in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday.

Palestine is a “fundamental problem in the world”, said Hasan Turan, lawmaker and chairman of the Palestine Committee in Turkey’s Grand National Assembly.

“The occupier, Israel, is occupying more and more Palestinian land every day, but the powerful (nations) that could bring justice to the Palestinians are not paying attention to it,” he said, addressing the conference organized by the Center for Islam and Global (CIGA) at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University (IZU).

Calling Palestine a “litmus test for all of humanity”, Turan urged all “guardians of conscience and those who stand for freedom and justice to side with the Palestinians”.

For Türkiye, he said, Palestine is “our red line”, echoing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Until the Palestinian lands are free…until an independent Palestinian state is established with Al-Quds as its capital, we will continue to support the Palestinians,” he said, noting that the Palestinian resistance movements against Israeli oppression do not receive sufficient support in international arenas.

More than two dozen scholars, practitioners, activists and journalists are attending the conference which, according to Professor Sami Al-Arian, director of CIGA, was the third international event around Palestine organized by the center since 2017, when the think tank was launched in Istanbul.

The discussion will focus on a new book, ‘Our Vision for Liberation: Committed Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak Out’, co-edited by Professor Ilan Pappe of the University of Exeter in the UK and the journalist and Palestinian author Ramzy Baroud.

The 462-page book brought together 27 scholars to give a new direction to the Palestinian struggle.

Pappe, who is also a Palestinian historian, said the book was “a powerful message about the present resolve and resilience of Palestinians wherever they are, as they continue their struggle” for self-determination.

He praised Palestinian “human capital”, but said “images of disunity and fragmentation” are seen among them.

“This is not an invention. On some level there is a leadership crisis among the Palestinians,” he said.

“But,” he claimed, there is a “unity of purpose” among Palestinians around the world that is “totally opposed to this image of disunity, on the vision of the future of (free) Palestine.” .

He said that despite the enormous scale of trauma suffered by Palestinians since 1948, people have “not let the trauma define them”.

“There is a resurrection after such trauma which is an incredible story that can only be told through personal accounts,” he said, citing examples of how Palestinians are rebuilding their destroyed homes in the bulldozer by Israel.

“There is resilience and resistance,” he said, “and the yearning for the liberation of Palestine, from the river to the sea, will never die.”

IZU Rector Prof. Ahmet Cevat Acar said the situation in Palestine “causes us a lot of distress”.

“Dozens of resolutions at the UN have been adopted on Palestine but none of them have been implemented,” he said, adding that the situation was spreading to neighboring regions such as Syria. .

He acknowledged that the Muslim world faces “significant problems”, but said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 member states that safeguards the interests of Muslims, has “taken no tangible step to solving” the Palestinian problem.

“Palestine is not a Jewish problem. It is a Zionist-created problem that is a matter for all humanity,” he said, calling for continued “efforts and discussions” for “viable solutions.”

