Trump attacks DeSantis as he hints at presidential race again





(Bloomberg) – Donald Trump hinted he plans to make another White House bid is imminent and attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, a sign the former president is shaping his anger against a potential rival in the 2024 GOP primary.

Trump tentatively plans to announce his 2024 campaign the week after the U.S. midterm elections, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. DeSantis is widely considered his most formidable opponent in the Republican primary field.

The former president repeated on Saturday a boast that he leads by far in the polls for the GOP nomination. He displayed the poll results on giant screens at the rally showing him in front of potential 2024 GOP candidates — including DeSantis, whom Trump called Ron De-sanctimonious.

Trump will attend another pre-election rally on Sunday in Florida, but without DeSantis, who is holding separate events as he seeks re-election on Tuesday. The former president is increasingly pissing DeSantis off as he teases a 2024 run.

Encouraged by the crowd at the Latrobe rally, the former president did not say he was running for another White House in 2024 during a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, although he did suggested that an announcement was imminent.

Everyone, I promise you, in the very next, very, very, very short period of time, you’re going to be so happy, Trump said, suggesting he’d like to announce he’s running but wanted the focus remains on US Senate candidate Mehmet. Oz and his other approved candidates.

Trump has been hinting for months that he has decided to run again and the only question is when the hell will announce it. Kellyanne Conway, a former senior adviser to Trump, said at a Nov. 3 event I think you can expect him to announce soon.

