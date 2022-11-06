More news from the shooting that injured Imran Khan





Image source, PTV

3 hours ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal to form a full committee to investigate Imran Khan’s allegations that senior government officials conspired to assassinate him.

Shahbaz Sharif said that if this request is not granted today, these issues will continue in future periods, and these reports will only end when the truth is revealed by the court.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, accused Imran Khan of opposing the National Intelligence Service (ISI) and the military, and made accusations that no one expected.

Shahbaz Sharif said India was happy with Imran Khan’s speech. He said “false” allegations had been made by Imran Khan against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and “other senior officers”.

The prime minister called Imran Khan’s attack regrettable.

Mr. Shahbaz wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has accused current president Shehbaz Sharif of being involved in a plot to kill him. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the country’s intelligence chief, Faisal Named Naseera, also said Mr Khan had conspired to kill him.

“These three decided to kill me,” Mr Khan said. The Pakistani government has denied Mr Khan’s claims.

image copyrightGetty Images

Meanwhile, Wazirabad province police said they arrested another person for the attack on Imran Khan’s convoy on Thursday. Security teams obtained footage from all CCTV cameras on the road where the incident took place.

Police have already produced a man they believe carried out the attack on Imran Khan. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to hold a press conference today to discuss the latest developments.

Mr Khan is also expected to be discharged from hospital where he has been treated for his injuries in recent days. What happened on Thursday?

Imran Khan’s party rally which departed from Lahore to Islamabad reached Gujranwala in Punjab province.

Thousands of people accompanied this convoy. Imran Khan was in an open-top car with some senior party leaders.

Then someone started shooting. Later the attacker was subdued and 14 people were killed and one person lost his life.

Along with this, Imran Khan was also shot in the leg.

Imran Khan was immediately admitted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lohar, where he underwent surgery late at night, and his injuries are now said to be not serious.

