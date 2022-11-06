Editor’s Corner #30 – Boeing conceded defeat to Airbus in the narrow body market?

LONDON – Based on CEO Dave Calhoun’s comments, it’s almost as if Boeing has conceded defeat to Airbus in the narrow body market. Welcome to Editor’s Corner.

Editor’s Corner is a series of opinion pieces by AviationSource Editor-in-Chief James Field, who will give his (perhaps controversial) take on all that’s going on in the aviation industry.

In case you missed the last 29, feel free to browse them before continuing to read this article:

CEO Dave Calhoun’s comments at his investor conference this week show that a massive gamble is being wagered at the casino table.

It is clear that the American aircraft manufacturer is still in the recovery phase following the 737 MAX crisis and will want to solve its problems before tackling a new type of aircraft.

Even so, it has worked out well in the hands of Airbus, as they can now assert their already established dominance over the next decade.

Calhoun admits that Boeing is not capable of developing a new aircraft…

Citing AirInsightCalhoun had this to say about the prospect of a new plane being developed by Boeing:

We will not consider a new aircraft; we won’t even put it on the drawing board until we know we can do it.”

So it’s a strategy for us. Capabilities. And then there will be a time to pull the rabbit out of the hat and introduce a new aircraft in the middle of the next decade.

What matters is the ability you bring to this plane. Is it sufficiently differentiable to place you in a leading position?

I don’t want to fill a gap in a product line; I want to build a product that will differentiate itself in a way that absolutely replaces the aircraft that came before it.

Such an admission by Calhoun is not so devastating, but it will be news that Airbus will want to hear as we continue to move forward in this decade.

However, this means that in terms of the narrow-body market, Boeing will place great importance on the 737 MAX program.

But again, that’s not all that surprising given the backlog Boeing currently has in its arsenal. The US aircraft manufacturer currently has 3,510 737 family aircraft in the backlog.

Thus, they have guaranteed income for a while, with the majority of delivery slots being filled for the next few years to come.

Will this put Boeing in a corner?

In my personal opinion, Boeing is already in this corner, especially with the A320neo Family and A220 Family aircraft continuing to increase their market share.

Going back to this AirInsight article, I agree with Richard Aboulafia, Managing Director of AeroDynamic Advisory, that Airbus planes will indeed dominate the narrow body market:

The possibility of new disruptive technologies provided a useful excuse for Boeing to do nothing. There may be new propulsion technologies in 15 years.

“Or 20. No one can tell. Meanwhile, the mid-market is the hottest segment the industry has seen in decades. And now it belongs to Airbus.

“It’s only left for Airbus to develop the A220-500, which will seriously hurt MAX8 sales. This will cause Boeing to drop to 25% market share. And being reduced to 25% market share is the best excuse there is for continuing to do nothing.

If the A220-500 goes ahead, it will solidify Airbus’ position in this area for some time, as we will discuss next.

Airbus domination certain for the next decade?

It appears, as mentioned earlier, that Airbus is going to be crowned the winner of the narrow body market for at least the next decade.

And it’s a kind of dominance rarely achieved, not least because of the competitive nature of the two aircraft manufacturers over the past few decades.

This would give Boeing the opportunity to refine the 777X as much as possible to give it a competitive edge over Airbus’ A350 Family, whose Ultra Long Range is becoming popular with long-haul airlines.

It’s not all over yet from a widebody perspective, but Boeing really needs to prepare if it wants to make this program a success, as well as its 787 Dreamliner program, which also had some teething problems.

This is a major Boeing bet…

I can’t help but think it’s a major gamble for Boeing to openly say something like this at an investor conference.

The commercial wing of their business is a big part of their revenue, and excluding new aircraft for a while must surely lower investor confidence.

Even then, it is a smart but risky strategy as they can now focus on delivering the rest of the aircraft in their order book and continue to have a healthy revenue stream throughout this decade. so they can start thinking about a new type of aircraft.

Maybe Calhoun thinks such a run in the narrowbody market isn’t something to worry about if they’re falling behind.

Overall: A decade of repairs ahead for Boeing…

Either way, it remains clear that Boeing is gearing up for a huge repair milestone over the next 10 years, and to be fair, it will be necessary if there is long-term success.

Boeing still has several options on the table and can easily generate revenue from the high volume of planes it has in its order book.

They must, however, keep an eye on what Airbus plans to do next and ensure that they produce a competitor safely and at the same time as their European counterparts.

We don’t want a repeat of the MAX crisis, that’s for sure.