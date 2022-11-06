Trump mocks DeSantis, starting a nickname: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’





Both Trump and DeSantis would be potential GOP nominees in 2024. Trump poked fun at DeSantis with a nickname on Saturday, something he has often done for political enemies. DeSantis also won't appear at Trump's rally in Florida on Sunday, in an apparent snub.

Former President Donald Trump has finally bestowed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with one of his infamous nicknames, signaling that a rivalry between the two popular Republicans is heating up as both men could run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump used the nickname on Saturday during a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania, where he was campaigning for Republican candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Senate against Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Trump was referring to a poll that showed he was leading among other potential Republican candidates when he offhandedly called DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

It was the first time Trump had publicly pitched the moniker, but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has long covered Trump, said on Twitter that the former president had been experimenting with the moniker over the past two weeks.

Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally and outspoken critic of DeSantis, also used the nickname in an article on Truth Social last week. Stone wrote that if DeSantis runs for president in 2024 “it would be the most astonishing act of ingratitude and betrayal in the history of American politics,” adding that Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis “made Governor Ron DeSanctimonius #ungrateful”.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have announced plans to run for president in 2024, although both are potential candidates. Trump hinted he planned to run, telling his supporters they would be happy with his decision, while DeSantis did not rule him out.

Reports have suggested a rivalry between the two, with particular animosity coming from late Trump. On several occasions, Trump has shared videos and posts on Truth Social that say DeSantis would be destroyed if he ran against the former president.

Haberman reported that Trump privately called DeSantis “fat,” “fake” and “whiner.” The Washington Post also reported that Trump expressed frustration that DeSantis wasn’t more grateful to him.

DeSantis, who has become a Republican star since being elected governor in 2018, has embraced many of the same political talking points and policies as Trump. But last month, DeSantis endorsed a GOP candidate for the Colorado Senate, Joe O’Dea, who is a vocal Trump critic. Trump called the endorsement a “big mistake.”

Trump also apparently snubbed DeSantis by not inviting him to appear at his Miami rally scheduled for Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections. DeSantis is up for re-election and should win easily. Aside from DeSantis, Trump will appear alongside nearly everyone in Florida GOP politics.

A person close to DeSantis told Politico that being kicked out of the rally was “an elbow on Ron’s throat.”

Representatives for Trump and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

