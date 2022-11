Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan discharged from hospital after stroke

A man is in custody following the attack.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a senior official said, three days after being shot in the legs in a failed assassination attempt.

The shooting – and Mr Khan’s accusation that his successor Shehbaz Sharif was involved – has significantly raised the political temperature in a country that has been in turmoil since his ousting in April.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told AFP that Mr Khan “has been released” and a local TV channel showed him wearing a blue hospital gown as he left the Lahore wheelchair clinic.

Mr Khan, 70, was injured by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern town of Wazirabad on Thursday.

A man is in custody following the attack, which government officials said was the work of a lone gunman and “a very clear case of religious extremism”.

In a confession video apparently leaked by police to the media, the only suspect said he tried to kill Mr Khan because his convoy interrupted the call to prayer, which summons Muslims to mosques.

Mr Khan, however, insists two shooters were involved, and speaking to reporters at the hospital on Friday claimed Mr Sharif, Home Secretary Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence officer were behind the conspiracy.

The government and military dismissed these claims as lies and fabrications, and threatened to sue Mr. Khan for defamation.

Mr Khan, a former cricketing superstar, became prime minister in 2018 on a ticket promising to block the dynastic families who have historically ruled Pakistan and end corrosive corruption.

He was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April as the economy languished and he lost support from the all-powerful military, seen as the South Asian nation’s kingmaker.

Since then, Mr Khan has campaigned for a snap election, with a series of noisy marches and rallies, all the while claiming he was ousted from power in a US-orchestrated plot.

Analysts say the assassination attempt and Mr Khan’s accusations have pushed Pakistan into a “dangerous phase”.

“It’s a perilous situation,” said academic and political analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan, who is also a board member of the Pakistan Human Rights Commission.

“Not only for the democratic process but also for the country.”

