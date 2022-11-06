Donald Trump’s latest trial seems doomed





If nothing else, Donald Trump is consistent. Throughout the careers of moguls-turned-politicians, Trump has regularly hit back at those who oppose him or, according to Trump, deceive him; Trump has demonstrated concretely that he prefers offensive rather than defensive. The result was one of the most belligerent and caustic figures in American history. On Wednesday, Trump once again demonstrated his reluctance to play defense instead, going wild. On Wednesday, the former president filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

The New York Times called Trump’s new lawsuit a tirade filed against one of his main antagonists. And apparently the lawsuit was hotly opposed by several [Trumps] longtime legal advisers, who attempted an intervention hours before it was due in court.

The intervention failed. The complaint has been filed.

People familiar with the lawsuit report that Trumpworld members who opposed the lawsuit did so because the lawsuit was frivolous and would fail. The Trumpworld member most opposed to filing lawsuits was the general counsel for Trump’s real estate business, who warned that filing the lawsuit could amount to professional misconduct.

The lawsuit alleges Letitia James breached Trump’s right to privacy in Florida, where the former president lives. Accordingly, the civil action brought by James against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization should be dismissed.

Trump announced the filing of the lawsuit on his social media network, Truth Social. He also took a moment to criticize James, stating that while James is doing nothing to protect New York from these violent and criminal crimes, she is attacking big and honest businesses. Trump’s statement is a stock-market rebuttal, light on detail as is his norm, that strikes fairly regularly with GOP messaging for upcoming midterms: Democrats are soft on crime and bad for business. .

The source of Trump’s anger is the lawsuit James filed in September. James’ lawsuit was the result of a three-year investigation into the Trump Organization. James accused Donald Trump of overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars, which was a mind-boggling fraud. The lawsuit sought to prevent Trump, Don Jr., Eric, or Ivanka from running a business in New York State while simultaneously shutting down some of Trump Organizations properties in New York.

Trump has already tried, unsuccessfully, to stop James’s trial; he filed a lawsuit in New York which was dismissed. The new lawsuit, filed Wednesday, revives those previous efforts; The new lawsuit, which spans 41 pages, was filed in Palm Beach, Fla., by attorneys from a St. Petersburg-based law firm.

According to The New York Times, the new lawsuit reads like something Trump had a lot of influence over. For example, one passage reads: As a private company, no one knew much about the big business that then-businessman Donald Trump had created, but now it’s revealed by James and much to his chagrin, the continuing witch hunt that has haunted and targeted Donald Trump since he stepped off the golden escalator at Trump Tower in June 2015 continues.

I don’t like Trump very much, although I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. And I generally agree that the mainstream press treated it badly. But Trump’s retrial doesn’t seem particularly pointed, or as Florida law firm partner Gerald Greenberg put it: it, certainly on the face of it, appears to be objectively frivolous. I am not aware of any authority permitting a Florida State court to prohibit or otherwise interfere with a law enforcement investigation being conducted by New York State authorities .

If the new lawsuit is as frivolous as some claim, it may suggest that Trumpworld has been reduced to using desperate measures.

Harrison Kass is the editor of 19FortyFive. A lawyer, pilot, guitarist and minor professional hockey player, he joined the US Air Force as a trainee pilot, but was discharged for medical reasons. Harrison holds a BA from Lake Forest College, a JD from the University of Oregon, and an MA from New York University. He lives in Oregon and listens to Dokken.

