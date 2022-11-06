Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says long march will resume on Tuesday | Imran Khan News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his supporters’ long march to the capital demanding that snap elections resume on Tuesday after being interrupted by an assassination attempt by a gunman.

Khan made the remarks in a video streamed live on social media on Sunday from a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he was receiving treatment after he was shot in the leg during the protest march three days earlier.

The leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was later fired from the health facility.

Our march will resume on Tuesday from the spot in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot dead and where Moazzam was martyred, Khan announced, citing the name of PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, who was killed in the attack. .

The 70-year-old said he would not join in person while he recovered from his injuries, but would when the convoy reached the town of Rawalpindi.

PTI President @ImranKhanPTI talks about the Judiciary Committee and its impartiality if Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal don't resign.

PTI (@PTIofficial) November 6, 2022

Khan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government’s offer to launch a judicial commission to investigate the attack, but questioned whether the inquiry would be impartial.

In addition to Sharif, the cricketer-turned-politician has accused Sharif, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top Pakistani army general of attempting to assassinate him, demanding that all three resign. He provided no evidence to support the charge.

The government called Khan’s allegations groundless, saying he was harming the country with bogus and cheap plots.

Sharif on Saturday ordered the Supreme Court to form a full committee to investigate the serious charges.

Khan argues that his impeachment in an April no-confidence vote was part of a foreign plot hatched in the United States with the help of Pakistani opposition parties, a charge repeatedly denied by the government, the powerful Pakistani military and Washington.

Khan has held dozens of rallies across the country since April demanding a snap election. He was leading a march towards Islamabad to press his demands when a gunman opened fire in the Wazirabad district of eastern Punjab.

In the past, he has also accused military officials of torture and harassment in detention against members of his party, including a senator and his chief of staff.

