Government accelerates construction of housing for construction workers in IKN





Ari Nugroho, Head of Undertaking Officers Unit of the Housing Provision Agency for Kalimantan II, said the government is speeding up the completion of housing projects for construction workers who work at the construction of various infrastructures in the capital of Nusantara (IKN) so that they can find decent housing. We want to humanize the workers who work at IKN and for this we must build decent housing, he said, quoted as sayingBetweenat Panajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on Sunday (11/06/2022). Construction is accelerated using a flexible building system, which can be dismantled or moved with less wasted materials or long-term continuous use with functions as needed, where the building is 100% domestically produced and produced little waste in the construction process. The IKN project workers will later work on the construction of the State Palace, the Indonesian House of Representatives building, ministries, state institutions, up to the minister’s house, which will bring nearly hundreds of thousands of workers from outside the North Penajam Paser area, where the building which is a modular building consists of several 4-storey towers to accommodate around 16,000 workers. It will be added for meeting rooms and other ancillary buildings, he added. Construction workers in housing built in East Kalimantan, the capital of the archipelago, would later carry the concept of Green Building, like being able to capture as much rainwater and solar heat as possible using of solar panels. It was the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in the restricted Cabinet meeting (Ratas) on March 10, 2022, who requested that the implementation of the development avoid the appearance of new crowds at the site of the IKN. The infrastructure development at IKN will trigger a massive mobilization of construction workers (TKK) and the estimated number of construction workers who will be involved in the construction of IKN is 233,000 people. It is said that the construction of housing for construction workers in the early stages is intended to serve as a model for the accommodation of workers and support staff that development actors must provide. The ongoing mobilization requires housing for TKK as well as large-scale social and public amenities, Ari said. (ant/rum/iss)

