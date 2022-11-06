SNL weekend update slams Donald Trump Jr., Kyrie Irving, Elon Musk and anti-Semitism





Saturday Night Lives Weekend Update fired Donald Trump Jr. for his Pelosi attack joke and grilled several other worthy targets.

Comic book superstar Amy Schumer was guest host for this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live and Steve Lacy was musical guest – it was Schumer’s third time hosting, leaving her two shy of the “Five -Timer’s Club”.

But many fans of the sketch show are just waiting to see the musical guest, then catch the weekly evening news parody anchored by Colin Jostand’s Michael Che.

Weekend Update became a mainstay of SNL from the very first episode – October 11, 1975 – of what was then simply called NBC’s Saturday Night. Chevy Chase went solo and opened the skit with a gag on missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. Early on, Weekend Update was also littered with commercial parodies and other TV show conventions.

Short story parody has become a mainstay of the series. In a recent interview on Chris Wallaces’ Who Talks to Chris Wallace series on HBO Max, former producer Dick Ebersol told Wallace that the weekend update was key to keeping viewers tuned in late into the night. the show.

A feature that has come to comprise half of the Update-in-the-show show or more are character pieces that feature guest commentators that you really don’t see on the news these days, but used to punctuate local broadcasts at the time of Gilda Radners legendary pieces.

The show also often hosts a cast member to deliver a comic piece as themselves to deliver a comedy piece. But the segment’s roots and many fans’ favorite part are the rapid-fire gag news items delivered by the anchors.

This week, Che and Jost faced a series of the biggest scandals of the week, including this sampling:

JOST: I’m Colin Jost. President Biden, seen here begging for another year before midterms, has warned of Republican candidates who say they will refuse to accept election results, warning they could set the nation on the path chaos. So wait, that’s just the path to chaos. I thought we had been living in chaos for at least six years. I mean, Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked at their house by a guy with a hammer. And instead of even basic sympathy, Republicans were like, we heard he gave Donald Trump Jr mocked the attack on Pelosi’s husband by posting an image of a hammer and a pair of underwear with a message. I prepared my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume. And I agree that Don Jr is probably the expert on getting hammered in your underwear. Also, Don Jr, is that your underwear? Why is it so dirty and sprawling like you’re trying to burn Paul Pelosi? But now I’m just wondering if you’re wearing your dad’s old underwear.

CHE: After meeting with the Anti-Defamation League, Kyrie Irving announced that from now on he would pretend not to be anti-Semitic. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been suspended after tweeting a link to the anti-Semitic film Hebrew to Negroes. Wake up Black America, you know, Hebrew to Negroes was also the name of my favorite R&B band in the 90s.

JOST: Just days before the midterm elections, Oprah Winfrey endorsed John Fetterman. Instead of the monster she unleashed on us. Is it crazy that Oprah gave her career to Dr. Oz and even turned against him? It’s like Robin running for mayor of Gotham and Batman being like, I fully endorse Penguin.

CHE: Herschel Walker responded to Barack Obama, criticizing his qualifications to be in the Senate, saying, put my resume against his resume. Good. Here is the CV of Obama and that of Herschel Walker. Better than I thought it was better.

JOST: A few typos, but the latest jobs report shows the last economy, the United States last month, the US economy added over 200,000 jobs. We will see that, said Elon Musk. This is. It’s interesting. Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, usage of the N-word on the site has reportedly jumped 500%. This is the biggest increase in N-word use since the last time I stubbed my toe.

Watch only the jokes above via NBC Saturday Night Live.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/tv/snls-weekend-update-smacks-down-donald-trump-jr-kyrie-irving-elon-musk-and-anti-semitism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos