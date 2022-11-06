Deadlock escalates over FIR filing over Imran Khan attack





A stalemate over the filing of an FIR in connection with an assassination attempt on Imran Khan worsened when the former prime minister’s party raised questions about the police’s alleged reluctance to register his complaint, while that police denied receiving a request, according to a media report on Sunday.

Khan, 70, was shot in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others riding a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of a sinister plot to kill him. ‘murder in the same way as the former governor of Punjab, Salman. Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

He also said that an FIR was not registered because some people were afraid of (certain names).

The standoff stems from Khan’s insistence on appointing the army officer to the FIR.

The controversy deepened on Saturday when Khan’s party raised questions about the police’s alleged reluctance to register his complaint, the Dawn newspaper reported.

While Punjab Police arrested at least three suspects linked to the shooting, they denied receiving a PTI request for an FIR.

On the other hand, Khan’s nephew, lawyer Hassaan Niazi, told Dawn that they submitted the request at the police station, but the staff did not provide them with any receipt for the same.

He said they left the application on the table and came back. Later, he tweeted, SHO Wazirabad and DPO Wazirabad refuse even to take the request. 48 hours passed. The police refuse to take requests. Tell candidate Zubair Niazi (General Secretary of PTI Lahore) to remove this UNIQUE name. They say the crime minister’s name is good.

Amid the stalemate between Punjab’s ruling coalition partners PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid e Azam Group) over the issue, rumors swirled that the provincial government would transfer the Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar.

One PTI worker died and 14 others, including Khan, were injured in the attack.

PTI Vice President and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that some officials appeared to have their hands tied and there was some kind of pressure on them not to accept their candidacy for the attack. Wazirabad.

Since an FIR was not registered in such a serious case, it raised a serious question mark, he said, adding that people were not happy with the performance of the police chief of the Punjab.

It was also up to the provincial government to investigate the matter and determine whether the senior police official was truly powerless, he added.

A senior Islamabad police officer, on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that under Article 25 of the Constitution, all citizens of the country are equal and a case can be filed against n anyone, whether an army officer, a civilian officer, a prime minister or not. .

He said the first information report can be filed against anyone on a citizen’s complaint. He said the Station House Officer (SHO) can investigate any complaints before an FIR is registered.

Since there could also be a false complaint against any citizen, the police officer also had the power to first investigate and then decide whether or not to register the case, he said. he declares. The SHO also had the power to register a complaint against the complainant if he discovered that his request was false and frivolous”.

