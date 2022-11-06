As the date of the G20 summit approaches, Pos Indonesia guarantees the smooth operation of all postal and logistics services





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – PT Pos Indonesia (Persero) ensured the smooth running of all postal and logistics services before and during G20 Summit in Bali from November 15 to 16, 2022. Director of mail and logistics activities at Indonesian PostSiti Choiriana, said that PosAja has a mandate to contribute to the provision of quality postal, courier and logistics infrastructure and services during the G20 activity. “We believe the G20 summit can have a positive impact (and support the vision) for a better shared future,” she added in a statement released Saturday in Jakarta. Choiriana, also known as Ana, said Pos Indonesia had prepared 756 employees at 146 service points spread across all G20 locations. In addition, it has fitted out 36 cars, 2 large six-wheeled cars and 228 motorcycles which can be used to support logistics and mail delivery during the G20 summit. “The service network reaches up to 228 countries and all national areas,” Choiriana informed. She added that Pos Indonesia, as a state-owned company specializing in postal services and delivery, has also pledged to help achieve the Indonesian government’s carbon neutral target through the use of electric vehicles. and solar power plants (PLTS). As part of the commitment, at least 100 vehicles in the Bali area post office will switch to electric vehicles and their electric power will come from solar energy. Currently, the Bali post office has up to 30 electric vehicles. The company is committed to ensuring low vehicle emissions and the use of renewable energy to demonstrate to the world Indonesia’s seriousness in achieving the energy transition agenda, she said. “Agreed for the total in Bali. We are trying to approach the (target) vehicle immediately so that all motorcycle operations in Bali can be carried out,” she added. The G20 summit in Bali is the culmination of the series of G20 events that have been taking place since the end of 2021. At the conference summit, President Joko Widodo will directly chair a meeting attended by leaders of G20 countries. BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1653867/nearing-g20-summit-date-pos-indonesia-ensures-all-postal-and-logistics-services-to-run-smoothly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos