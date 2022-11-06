Politics
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gives the hammer to Erdogan Power Broker
ATHENS — Playing both sides against the middle refusing to abide by European Union sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine while sending drones to help Ukrainian forces has given Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a boost great influence in his attempt to make his country a regional power.
The tactic, to the dismay of his critics and Greece – left out of the geopolitical loop as he makes waves and hay at the same time, largely works as he has the ear of Russian President Vladimir Putin , happy with the ongoing business with Turkey after the EU ruled it out.
The sanctions have exempted Russian oil and gas, which provides up to 40% of the bloc’s needs, although the EU is trying to wean itself off dependence on Russian supplies using essentially blackmail now.
In a report, the Wall Street Journal noted how Erdogan has asserted his position straddling Europe and Asia and balanced the EU against Russia to leverage both and increase his presence on the global stage.
He was able to provide military support to Ukraine, which is now in retreat, without alienating Putin, for whom Erdogan and Turkey are a lifeline and a buffer against the EU.
Because of this, Erdogan was able to intervene when Putin said he would renege on a deal to help Ukrainian grain exports, but backtracked after the Turkish leader intervened, an act that prevented grain prices from foodstuffs to soar.
Turkey had previously purchased Russian-made S-400 missile systems that threaten Greece and compromise the security of NATO, for which Russia is an ideological enemy but is so important to the defense alliance that its leader, Jens Stoltenberg hailed him as a valuable ally. .
Turkey’s best-known arms and drone maker Baykar is even building a new factory in kyiv to double its capacity, although that’s a step too far for Putin who has said it will be cut .
But Turkey also sent a corvette warship to the Ukrainian Navy in a ceremony attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and First Lady Olena Zelensky, making it the largest in the fleet.
Turkey also provided the body armor worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as body armor and military vehicles for Ukrainian forces, but refused its request for another 200,000.
Erdogan is bolstering Turkey’s credentials as an important regional player, a task made easier by a key element: his willingness to allow Russian money into Turkey after Western sanctions cut off Moscow from much of the global economy, according to the newspaper.
He is also one of the few world leaders to speak regularly with Putin, pledging to increase trade with Russia despite the sanctions imposed after the start of the war, ironically helping to finance the war against Ukraine while by providing weapons to help Ukraine fight against the enemy.
As for the threat of a Russian attack on the drone factory, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said that would not happen. This project is between Ukraine and Turkey. It’s none of the other people’s business, he says.
Bayraktar has been outspoken in its support for Ukraine, pledging never to sell drones to Russia, appearing independent of Turkish government policy which is both partisan to stand with Russia and the EU. ‘Ukraine.
He told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that Turkey must be careful about selling new weapons to Ukraine, as part of a broader approach of trying to broker peace while selling arms. to fight.
I am not the government representative. I am the director of Baykar, he said of Erdogan walking the line and balancing ties with Ukraine and Russia to the chagrin of the EU, but getting away with it.
