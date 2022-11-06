Prime Minister Modi attends a mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar, Gujarat





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Papa Ni Pari’ Lagnotsav 2022 mass wedding ceremony in Bhavnagar on Sunday. In this mass marriage program, 552 girls who lost their parents participated. The Prime Minister was present on the occasion to bless the newlywed couples. ? . pic.twitter.com/2SPPJoiSLo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022 It was Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to his home state following the announcement of the timetable for Gujarat Assembly elections. During the mega event, various cultural programs were organized. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday launched a new election slogan “We made this Gujarat” in Gujarat, a poll linked to the Assembly. “We have worked continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, that’s why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from them – we made this Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi told Valsad. Addressing a public gathering in Valsad, he said, “Dharampur is known for many works from the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting begins with the blessing of my tribal brothers and sisters. The Prime Minister praised the work being done in the state and said that Gujarat has created many records in terms of development. He moved the state forward by removing riot days from time to time. The BJP has been preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. An intensive campaign is underway in Gujarat as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatra’ in Ahmedabad on October 13. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The BJP has won six consecutive Assembly polls in Gujarat. Congress is keen to make a quick decision on the candidates to give them more time to campaign and is looking to bolster its campaign through the yatras. The Congress on Friday announced its first slate of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. Unlike previous elections, this year the Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with all its might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Organizer Arvind Kejriwal, who has made it a triangular competition.

