Trump expected to announce 2024 campaign before end of November | donald trump





Donald Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign before the end of November as envoys quietly began laying the groundwork for an aggressive ground operation, according to people familiar with the matter, putting him front and center ahead of the Tuesday’s halfway point. .

Plans for a potential 2024 campaign have begun to gather momentum in recent weeks, with the former president and his advisers signaling that an announcement is imminent and aiming to capitalize on his position as the undisputed frontrunner to grab the GOP nomination.

Expecting broad Republican gains in a series of midterm races, Trump has indicated he wants to launch his final presidential campaign around the week of Nov. 14 on the back of that momentum, taking credit for the victories. Republicans who were bolstered by his endorsements and those who weren’t.

The date, previously announced by Axios, is not final and partly depends on the performance of the GOP at the midpoint. But Trump is eager to launch a 2024 campaign in part because he thinks it could shield him from intensifying criminal investigations by the US Justice Department.

The planned presidential campaign is expected to be a tight-knit operation at first, with the core team drawn mainly from his recently created Maga Inc political action committee, which plays to its Make America Great Again slogan and where staffers have been notified when they joined this. they could be part of the 2024 campaign staff.

The first team is generally expected to include a leadership role for Susie Wiles, general manager of Save America Pac. He credited her with winning it in Florida when he captured the Oval Office in 2016, and she’s had a complicated tenure working with another Republican political darling: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Wiles was recently a top adviser to DeSantis until she was ousted after being accused of leaking emails showing the governor appearing to be selling access to lobbyists on golf trips, which led some allies to believe she would be an asset if Trump found himself in a 2024 race against DeSantis.

Maga Inc staffers expected to play prominent roles in a 2024 campaign include senior strategist Chris LaCivita, veteran pollster Tony Fabrizio and committee executive director Taylor Budowich, seen as a competent political operator who is also Trump’s main spokesperson.

Trump also discussed the possibility of bringing back deputy 2020 campaign manager Brian Jack as well as his close partner Justin Clark, who worked on litigation related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and Scott Gast, the chief attorney. of Compass Legal Group and a representative of Trump. with the National Archives.

But in recent weeks, Trump envoys have started sending out antennae to people who might be interested in working as Trump 2024 field directors, one of the sources said, offering up to double that guy’s usual salary. that a presidential campaign field manager might otherwise win.

Plans for the anticipated presidential campaign have intensified as the Justice Department moves forward with several criminal investigations surrounding Trump, including the potential mishandling of national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and the January 6 attack.

Some aides told Trump the timing could be positive since the combined effects of the announcement of a presidential election and the Justice Department’s audacity to indict him as a candidate could drown out political messages from Democrats. Congress and Joe Biden’s White House.

Trump remains the fixation of the political and media world, and the reach of Trump’s coverage invariably exceeds that of Biden. Pageviews on stories about Trump and the Justice Department can run into the millions, a number several times higher than stories about the Bidens presidency.

On Thursday night in Iowa, Trump opened a series of four rallies over the final five days of the midterm campaign, where he was joined by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who is seeking re-election for an eighth time.

The rally underscored both Trump’s significant baggage and his popularity with his base, with tens of thousands of supporters turning out on a freezing night when temperatures dipped below 40F to hear the same grievances about his 2020 election loss to Biden that he has spoken countless times.

The loudest cheers came when he spoke, almost giddy with excitement, about his own campaign. In order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very likely do it again, he said of another bid for the White House. Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon.

