India’s vow to reclaim PoK sends shivers down Pak-Chinas





After talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made Kashmir-obsessed statements that betrayed their nervousness. New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statement reaffirming New Delhi’s desire to reclaim Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has pressed a panic button in Pakistan and China. What made Islamabad and Beijing even more nervous was that a senior Indian army commander based in Srinagar said that we will not look back once orders are given. Yet another message from Rajnath, Dhairya rakhiye, (be patient) as some people in his public meeting shouted that they want Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Developments during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ recent visit to Beijing betray the nervousness both countries are feeling after India’s harsh PoK statements. Prime Minister Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping, joined by Premier Li Keqiang, ostensibly met to discuss various issues aimed at deepening bilateral relations, but the Kashmir issue against the backdrop of PoK’s terse remarks from the India hijacked the meeting, senior diplomatic sources said. Sunday guardian. After talks between Sharif-Xi-Li, remarks and statements reflecting their views on Kashmir and CPEC were nothing but proof of the panic reaction of the two all-time allies, explain the diplomats. What Jinping, Li and Sharif shared with the media after the talks speaks volumes about the level of nervousness and panic that India’s commitment to reclaiming PoK has created in government establishments in Islamabad and Beijing. There was no mention of any significant investment promise from China, even in the ongoing CPEC projects that Sharif was so keen on. All China did was reiterate its pushy stance on the Kashmir issue, promising to support Pakistan in protecting territorial integrity, conveniently ignoring the fact that PoK is in illegal possession of Islamabad. After that, Jinping expressed concern about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan. He expressed hope that his all-weather partner (Pakistan) will provide a safe environment for Chinese institutions in Pakistan. What does all this suggest? Nothing could have better illustrated the unease in China and Pakistan after India’s strong signal about PoK than the statement from Xi Jinping and Li-Sharif, sources said. Jinping expressing concern over Chinese nationals in Pakistan and repeatedly speaking in support of Islamabad against any threats said it all, as the remarks came just after India pledged to take over PoK, a diplomat said. Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif, who had another financial and economic agenda at hand to discuss with Chinese leaders, remained focused solely on the Kashmir issue, particularly in light of Rajnath’s claims, and that is what which engulfed most of the time and focus of his Beijing visit, he added.

Sources told the Sunday Guardian that Xi Jinping received a detailed briefing from Sharif on the current situation in the valley, following which a lengthy discussion took place on the Kashmir issue, with the Chinese president asking Sharif to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals involved in CPEC projects there (PoK). In fact, China is very concerned about its investment in CPEC projects passing through the PoK region. Xi Jinping, without promising increased investment, asked Pakistan to be ready to expand the CPEC project to Afghanistan. This was actually meant to irritate India after the Minister of Defense spoke harshly about recovering PoK. Xi repeatedly speaking in support of Pakistan was also meant to convey some sort of message to India, diplomats said.

Our position of CPEC is well known to China, Pakistan and the whole world community. We repeatedly say that the CPEC violates our territorial sovereignty. Rajnath Singh’s latest statement expressing his wish to reclaim PoK reiterates this position, forcefully and without doubt, diplomats have said. Sources said Xi and Sharif discussed CPEC’s flagship plan, but did not announce any major new investments.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 27 that India’s development journey would not be complete without reaching Indian territories illegally occupied by Pakistan, including Gilgit and Baltistan. His comment was seen as a reaffirmation of New Delhi’s desire to regain control of Indian territories under Pakistan’s occupation. Days after the defense ministers’ statement, the Chinese corps commander, Lt. Gen. ADS Aujla, said the military was fully ready to act on any orders given to it.

India had objected to references to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement that was issued during the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing. New Delhi on Thursday said references to Jammu and Kashmir were unwarranted and criticized plans to build more projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), with possible extensions to Afghanistan, as part of the economic corridor. China-Pakistan (CPEC). CPEC includes projects in the sovereign territory of India under forced and unlawful external occupation…Any attempt to involve third parties in such activities is inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated as such by us, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, calling the infrastructure projects an attempt to change the status quo at the POK.

In fact, after the Sharif-Li talks, the joint statement released in Beijing also called for sincere dialogue to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, and said the resolution should be based on the United Nations Charter, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has standing to comment on the same, Bagchi said, lambasting references, especially to UN Security Council resolutions, which India has consistently rejected. Reliable sources have told the Sunday Guardian that under pressure from India’s hint of reclaiming PoK, Pakistan and China are working on a plan to foment trouble for India in the region. There may be more offers from China to block any further Indian UNSC resolutions to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists.

