Tomorrow, President Jokowi opens the national KPI coordination meeting in Tangerang





TANGERANGNEWS.comThe Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) held a National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) from November 6 to 9, 2022, at the Indonesian Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City, Pagedangan District, Tangerang Regency. This activity is expected to be opened directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday, November 7, 2022. Institutional Affairs Coordinator as well as Central KPI Commissioner Irsal Ambia said that this year’s National Rakornas KPI will bring together Indonesian Regional Broadcasting Commissions (KPIDs) from 33 provinces. Many things related to the role of broadcasting in strengthening the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) will be discussed. “Additionally, the current position of broadcasting is being squeezed by pressure from newcomers, namely social media,” he said, as reported by kpi.go.id, Sunday, November 6, 2022. According to him, advances in the flow of information would be a gateway to democratization efforts, but on the other hand, they also present an ambivalence. Meanwhile, new media regulations are very loose, not as strict and comprehensive as television and radio regulations, including in their commercial aspects. “From there, care must be taken that there are adaptive and touchable regulations, so that efforts to maintain the nation’s optimism through the truth of information can be achieved” , explained Irsal. Another discussion of the national coordination meeting which is no less important is the improvement of the quality of television and radio broadcast content. We can now say that the quantitative measurement of the audience has the most dominant influence on the broadcast program. “Meanwhile, on the other hand, the quality of the broadcast content seems to be secondary,” Irsal said. Synergy should also be established between the KPI and other institutions to equalize perceptions related to information management or its relationship to institutional strengthening. Moreover, in 2024, Indonesia will hold elections that will determine the transition of leadership and become a means of popular sovereignty. Not to mention that recently the public has been filled with confusing information regarding the use of drugs that can lead to negative risks for children. “It certainly requires synergy between KPI and related parties to frame information management as an effort to protect the public interest,” Irsal added.

