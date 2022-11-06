Jim Fossel: ideas must be above personalities

Imagine a populist leader who enjoys broad support among much of his party base, but not among the party elite recently ousted from office and contemplating a bid to return to power after his successor failed. . He swears he has the support to get his old job back, but rather than further split the party, he decides to step aside in favor of a new, younger face. That’s exactly what happened in the UK in recent weeks when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson watched as his successor, Liz Truss, floundered and quit. Johnson immediately tried to get his old job back but eventually pulled out of the race in favor of Rishi Sunak.

At least that’s the most pro-Johnson version of the situation; the reality may be that he just didn’t have the support to force a contest and decided not to press the issue. Either way, it was the wise move of the Conservative Party as a whole and of Boris Johnson himself. For the party, it gives them a chance to move past Johnson’s controversies and unite behind a new leader. For Johnson, this does not exclude the possibility of a return to the leadership of the party in the future.

Here in the United States, the Republican Party could well find itself in a similar situation as the 2024 presidential election approaches, with Donald Trump pondering a bid to get his old job back.

If the idea of ​​Trump forgoing a campaign for the sake of the Republican Party seems unlikely to you, well, you’re probably right. Trump has a habit of remembering every levity, whether major or minor, real or imagined, and taking every opportunity to exact revenge whenever he can, even on his fellow Republicans.

This applies not only to people like Liz Cheney, who was prepared to oppose her party to sit on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, nor only to Republicans who voted to impeach or convict him, one or two times. Instead, it also extends to other Republicans who broadly supported him but rose to popularity in their own right and became a threat to his dominance over the Republican Party, such as Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and his own former vice president, Mike Pence. Trump’s problem with DeSantis and Pence is not ideological (they largely supported his policies), nor personal (they avoided fighting him directly in public). It all depends on where they stand as potentially viable candidates for president in 2024.

If Trump does refuse to run again, it won’t be to unify the Republican Party to reclaim the White House; he has already shown a lack of interest in this kind of self-sacrifice. Instead, it will be because for some reason he becomes convinced he can no longer win the nomination and wants to avoid the embarrassment of defeat. This is what usually happens with unsuccessful presidential candidates, whether incumbents or challengers; this is why Grover Cleveland was the only person to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.

The best way for the rest of the Republican Party to convince Trump that he won’t just run away with the nomination anymore is to unite behind a single alternative. In the 2016 primaries, that was Trump’s greatest advantage: He never faced a single strong opponent; instead, he gradually separated a divided field. Various candidates have risen and fallen in this race, but none has ever been able to consolidate support enough like Trump has. In the coming primaries, this pattern cannot be repeated. Republicans must unite broadly behind a new candidate early in the process.

Whoever that new nominee is, it won’t be someone who repudiates Trump completely or embraces him completely, but someone who maintains many of his policies without as much controversy. Democrats and Republicans never Trump might hope that the Republican Party will clearly and totally part ways with him, but that’s unlikely in the extreme.

Not only has Trump won a presidential election, many of his supporters are likely to win on Tuesday, so his influence will never be completely eliminated. If they’re smart and organized about how they do it, however, Republicans may be able to get past Trump as an individual in the next presidential election, moving the party and the country forward. This country is at its best when it has two functioning and viable parties, so that is the outcome we should all aspire to. Perhaps then we can return to a real debate of ideas, rather than focusing on personalities.

Jim Fossel, a conservative Gardiner activist, worked for Senator Susan Collins.He can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Twitter:@jimfossel

