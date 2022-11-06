Donald Trump brags to his crowd as empty seats are seen at the Biden Rally





Former President Donald Trump bragged about the size of his crowd as he and President Joe Biden headlined rival rallies on Saturday.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump questioned whether media reports would compare crowd sizes at the two rallies in Pennsylvania.

Alongside a video showing supporters waiting to enter Trump’s rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, he said his crowd was ’50 times’ larger than Biden’s or ‘maybe more’ .

In another post, Trump shared an article by Breitbart that Biden and former President Barack Obama failed to fill the Liacouras Center, a 10,000-seat arena on the Temple University campus in Philadelphia.

Campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office, they opposed Senate candidate John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

At left, President Joe Biden speaks during a rally with former President Barack Obama, U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s Democratic nominee and Governor’s Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro at the Liacouras Center November 5, 2022 in Philadelphia, Philadelphia. Pennsylvania. At right, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. MARK MAKELA / WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY

The White House said about 7,500 supporters were in the arena, according to Politico.

Videos and Twitter posts showed some upper sections of the arena remained empty, with empty seats also dotted around the lower sections.

Two American presidents came to North Philly with a simple message: Go Vote Philly! On Tuesday, November 8, go to the polls. Make a plan to vote. Your rights and your future are at stake. #ObamaRally pic.twitter.com/I7Fr09s45K

— Senator Sharif Street (@SenSharifStreet) November 6, 2022

Despite the seemingly empty seats, Biden praised those who had gathered at his rally.

“This crowd is so loud, I think you can hear us in Latrobe,” Biden said, referring to Trump’s event for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican taking on Fetterman for the Pennsylvania Senate open seat, and Doug Mastriano, the running state senator. for governor.

“They’re going to hear us. They’re going to hear us on Tuesday,” Biden said.

The president highlighted the stakes, warning that abortion rights, social security and even democracy itself are at stake.

Biden had the crowd booed when he said Republicans would pass a nationwide ban on abortion if they took control of Congress. He vowed to veto such a bill if it came to his office.

“If we elect John Fetterman to the Senate and keep control of the House, we can restore the right to choose to this country by codifying Roe v. Wade and making it the law of the land,” he said. “And with Josh Shapiro as Governor, there will be no Prohibition in Pennsylvania.”

However, it was Obama who really fired up the crowd in a moment that went viral on Twitter.

Arguing for optimism, Obama said, “The kind of slash-and-burn politics we’re seeing right now? It doesn’t have to be who we are. We can be better.”

He added. “And that has nothing to do, by the way, with political correctness or being too wide-awake. These are core values ​​that my grandparents in Kansas taught me.

“The values ​​I grew up with. The values ​​you grew up with. The values ​​we try to teach our children, the values ​​we learned in churches, mosques, synagogues and temples: honesty , fairness, opportunity, hard work.

“The values ​​that Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman stand for, the values ​​that Joe Biden stands for, the values ​​that were enshrined in our founding documents a few miles from here, a clear call for the freedom and equality that our own Liberty Bell of Philly. This is what America stands for. This is who we are.

Meanwhile, across the state, Trump described the United States as a “country in decline” and predicted America’s destruction if Republicans don’t win big on Tuesday.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then on Tuesday you have to vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he said.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and Trump’s office for comment.

