UN climate summit opens with warning against ‘backsliding’

The UN climate summit COP27 kicked off in Egypt on Sunday with warnings against backsliding on emissions reduction efforts and calls for rich countries to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters.

In the past few months alone, climate-induced disasters have killed thousands, displaced millions and caused billions in damage worldwide.

Massive floods have devastated swathes of Pakistan and Nigeria, droughts have worsened in Africa and the western United States, cyclones have battered the Caribbean, and unprecedented heat waves have devastated three continents.

The conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh comes in a difficult year marked by Russia’s war on Ukraine, an energy crisis, runaway inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic.

But Simon Stiell, the UN’s executive secretary on climate change, said he would not be the ‘rollback keeper’ on the target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by by 2030 to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th century levels.

“We will hold people to account, whether they are presidents, prime ministers, CEOs,” Stiell said at the opening of the 13-day summit.

“The heart of implementation is for everyone, everywhere, every day, to do all they can to address the climate crisis,” he said.

Current trends would see carbon pollution increase by 10% by the end of the decade and the Earth’s surface warming by 2.8C, according to results released last week.

The promises made within the framework of the Paris Agreement of 2015 would only allow, if they were kept, to gain a few tenths of a degree.

“While I understand that leaders around the world have been faced with competing priorities this year, we must be clear: as difficult as our current moment is, inaction is myopic and can only postpone climate catastrophe,” he said. said Alok Sharma, British president of the former COP26 as he handed over the presidency to Egypt.

“How many more alarm calls does the world and world leaders really need?” he said.

Focus on money

The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money, a major sticking point that has soured relations between the countries that got rich by burning fossil fuels and the poorest that suffer the worst consequences of climate change.

The United States and the European Union, fearful of creating an indefinite reparations framework, dragged their feet and disputed the need for a separate funding stream.

Delegates agreed on Sunday to put the issue of “loss and damage” on the COP27 agenda, a first step towards discussions that are sure to be tense.

The inclusion of this item on the agenda “reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate-induced disasters”, said Egyptian COP27 President Sameh Shoukry.

“We all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organizations who have consistently demanded space to discuss loss and damage funding,” he said to applause.

Shoukry also noted that rich countries have failed to fulfill a separate pledge to provide $100 billion a year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience to future climate change.

He also lamented that most climate finance relies on loans.

“We don’t have the luxury to continue like this. We need to change our approaches to this existential threat,” he said, calling for solutions that “prove we’re serious about leaving no one behind.”

US-China tensions

After the first day of talks, more than 120 world leaders will join the summit on Monday and Tuesday.

The most visible no-show will be China’s Xi Jinping, whose leadership was renewed last month at a Communist Party congress.

US President Joe Biden has said he will come, but only after Tuesday’s legislative election could see one or both houses of Congress fall into the hands of Republicans hostile to international action on climate change.

Cooperation between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies and carbon polluters, has been crucial for rare breakthroughs in the nearly 30-year saga of UN climate talks, including the 2015 Paris Agreement.

But China-US relations have fallen to their lowest level in 40 years after a visit to Taiwan by House Leader Nancy Pelosi and a US ban on selling high-level chip technology to China, leaving the outcome of COP27 in doubt.

A meeting between Xi and Biden at the G20 summit in Bali days before the end of the UN climate meeting, if it happens, could be decisive.

A bright spot at COP27 will be the arrival of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose campaign has pledged to protect the Amazon and reverse the extractive policies of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

