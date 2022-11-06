Today’s new cases are smaller than yesterday, only 3,662 people affected





EmitenNews.com – Today’s new Covid-19 pandemic cases, already lower than yesterday’s new addition, but still high. The reason, the new cases touched the figure below 2000. A few days ago it was even above 5000. As of Sunday (6/11/2022) the cases of infection with the Corona, or coronavirus disease, increased by 3,662 patients. Compare that with Saturday (5/11/2022) which reached 4,717 people. Let’s continue to enforce health protocols (prokes) to prevent its spread. The government, through the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, has announced the latest data on the Covid-19 pandemic, based on information summarized over the past 24 hours, from Saturday (5/11/2022) after -noon to Sunday (6/11/2022), at 12:00 WIB. . The public can access the data through the page https://covid19.go.id/, or the official website of the Ministry of Health, kemkes.go.id, which is updated every afternoon. With the addition of 3,662 new cases, the total number of Corona virus infection cases as of Sunday in the country reached 6,521,292. This has been the case since President Joko Widodo announced that there was a patient infected with the virus who was originally reported to have come from Wuhan, Hubei, China, to Indonesia on Monday (2/3/2020) . This first case happened to the mother-daughter couple, residents of Depok City, West Java. Since the first case, the number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country has been steadily increasing, to date. The Covid-19 pandemic has even become a frightening specter, as is also happening in various other parts of the world. The Covid-19 Handling Task Force also reported that as of this Sunday, Covid-19 recovery cases had also increased, with 2,495 people declared recovered. With this addition, the total number of people who have recovered is 6,325,415. Unfortunately, there are still Corona virus infected patients who have died. It was recorded that on November 5 and 6, 2022, the Covid-19 task force also recorded up to 22 people declared dead. This adds to the long list of people who have died from the Covid-19 virus at 158,829. With the existing facilities, the government asks the community to have a high collective responsibility to respect the health protocols. Because to suppress the Corona epidemic, starting with reducing the rate of transmission. With this in mind, the government has stressed the importance of 5M behavior, namely wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and limiting mobility. According to numerous studies, washing your hands diligently can reduce the risk of transmitting viruses, including the Corona virus, by 35%. Wearing a mask can reduce the risk of Corona virus transmission by up to 45% if you wear a cloth mask. Meanwhile, if you use a medical mask, the risk of transmission is reduced by 75%. So, let’s continue to strictly enforce health protocols. This is important, to break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been hitting our country since Monday, March 2, 2020, when President Jokowi announced the first case. After that, we hope that the SARS-CoV-2 virus will leave the country. That way, we can all get back to normal life like when the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t hit this beloved country. ***

