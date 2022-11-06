



Action 411 demands Jokowi’s resignation, here’s the reason Action 411 held on Friday (4/11/2022). JAKARTA – The National People’s Defenders Movement (GNPR), which was also led by former FPI High Priest Habib Rizieq Shihab et al, staged a protest it called Action 411 to demand the resignation of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the reasons given by this group is that Jokowi is seen as arrogant with all his power. GNPR also considers that Jokowi imposes various development projects that increase Indonesia’s debt. “Not humble, but even arrogant in the exercise of power by imposing various landmark projects which in effect add to the debt burden of the state,” GNPR said in a press release, Saturday (05/11/2022) . Additionally, Jokowi is seen as dishonest and often lies, distrusts and even betrays the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and the people. The former governor of Jakarta is also considered unsportsmanlike by always using the police and the state apparatus to oppress, threaten and imprison those who disagree with him. Next, Jokowi is seen as not serving the people but rather oppressing the people and does not have a big heart, as being criticized rather imprisons those who criticize even though he has repeatedly asked to be criticized. “You have no example to be a puppet of the oligarchy,” he said. Furthermore, GNPR believes that Jokowi is no longer able to fulfill his constitutional duties to protect the entire Indonesian nation with other facts, namely: a. Death cases that were not handled fairly and transparently, such as the KM 50 case, the Ust Maher case and the Bawaslu tragedy and others. According to GNPR, he tends not to protect human rights, but rather to abuse human rights and be manipulative. b. So many lives have been lost due to negligence or actions of officials directly under the control of the presidency, such as the Bawaslu case, KM 50 and finally the Josua case and the Kanjuruhan case which resulted in over 130 deaths . vs. Many activists and religious leaders were arrested on the grounds that they were wanted and considered critical or opposed to the authorities, such as the cases of HRS, Hb Bahar, Jumhur Hidayat, Anton Permana, Gus Nur, Bambang Tri. The law is used as an instrument to imprison critical figures. D. Allowing the Indonesian people to be divided into groups often referred to as cebong vs kadrun, even President Jokowi is strongly suspected of being part of this division by maintaining buzzers and volunteers. “Actually, Jokowi, the president of Indonesia, is not a buzzer president, but the president of the Indonesian people,” he explained.war

