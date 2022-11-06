Macron bets for a niche as world leader

French President Emmanuel Macron, due to the existing vacuum created by the departure of heavyweights like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, suddenly amplified his efforts to carve out a European leadership position on more influential.

There’s no doubt that, despite a few hiccups, it does quite well in attracting the global spotlight. In particular, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, he has spent more time on the world stage than paying attention to domestic politics where he faces many challenges from his adversaries as well as of its coalition partners. Macron believes the time has come for him to venture into this area. If this is a peace settlement initiative in Ukraine, he will be seen as spearheading the whole process. If the draft recap of Iran’s nuclear program is negotiated, Macron is at the center of it, cajoling all stakeholders to listen to him as well. If Washington needs support in its containment strategy against China, Macron finds himself advocating for US belligerence to snub Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. If it is an accelerated inclusion of Finland and Sweden in the NATO folds, Macron finds himself actively persuading his fellow European Union leaders to circumvent other formalities to let them in. . And with Merkel’s retirement and Britain cutting its umbilical cord with the EU – post-Brexit, Macron is now indisputably the only top European leader and biggest pro-EU campaigner who has the ability to find space in the headlines of the media.

Macron’s American “yatra”

On December 1, Macron will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House for his administration’s first large-scale state visit. Adorned with the traditional pomp and ceremony of state visits, Macrons planned the Washington yatra, which is a procession or pilgrimage, especially for religious purposes among Indo-Asian peoples, unlike routine bilateral meetings held by US presidents for foreign leaders, will be the first of its kind during the Bidens presidency. This is certainly a massive diplomatic breakthrough for Emmanuel Macron. A major crisis hit bilateral relations between Paris and Washington last year when Australia abruptly announced that it was abandoning a contract to buy conventional French submarines in favor of a contract for nuclear submarines. Americans.

However, credit goes to Macron for handling the whole episode very diligently and turning it into an opportunity to get much closer to President Biden on a personal level. Contrary to the expectations of analysts, quite disappointed with his rather low profile in his first term, Macron, in his second term, suddenly depicts a remarkable transformation; from a backbench MP to a front-row forward who doesn’t want to waste a single chance to grab attention in all the hotspots of the world.

Despite his dismal failure to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Macron is rapidly emerging as an increasingly important world leader. In addition to his growing assertiveness on economic issues and the EU’s internal decision-making apparatus, Macron’s newfound prominence on the world stage can also be attributed to his conscious efforts to bring about a paradigm shift in the strategic intent of France as a major power allied to but philosophically independent of the United States

This is not a new element in French foreign policy. It is reminiscent of former French President Jacques Chirac who vehemently refused to support US intrusion into Iraq and refused to follow the White House on this issue, which has caused headaches for US presidents before. But Macron, unlike the atypical Chirac, is more pragmatic and accommodating. He is trying to use his personal alignment with President Joe Biden to mask Merkel’s footprints in European politics.

“Bridge Plank”

The problem with Macron is that he wants to present himself as an acceptable bridge between Russia and the West. He also knows very well that the Ukrainian imbroglio will eventually be resolved at the negotiating table, but he wants the chair of the chief mediator at this table. Just like Merkel, he also has a fantastic ability to communicate in English, an important vehicle to support his aspirations for a global leadership role. His expertise in English communication gives him additional advantages, compared to the majority of his colleagues in the EU, to get closer to the White House and nurture his image as a world leader.

However, unlike his outsized ambitions to establish his personal positioning as a global leader, a kind of distance has wrapped tightly around his personality when it comes to taking initiative on the world stage. This could be associated with a quiet “egoism” of his inner personality, this style of solitary maneuvering inversely harms his efforts for a world role. Unilateralism or self-projection is the key factor that has been responsible for its failure so far to carve out the desired role in the EU’s internal establishment.

There is a long list of his botched attempts to win the support of other European leaders over the past four years for his long string of pro-European initiatives. This is the only gray area where he has to work seriously to find the desired notch for himself in the next few days.