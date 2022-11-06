Xi Jinping seeks to justify his third term with the aim of reunification with Taiwan





Why do you think Xi Jinping expelled Hu Jintao from the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP) held ten days ago and with the media?

It was something totally unexpected. We won’t know what the real reason was, whether it was preventing Hu Jintao from accessing the documents that were in the red folder or trying to remove it due to his delicate medical condition, but the truth is that this is a humiliating event for the former president and one that damages the image of the CCP and of Xi Jinping himself.

Is Xi’s third term a source of additional concern for Taiwan? From what has been seen in this Congress and from the situation China is going through, one can easily predict that in the third term that Xi Jinping is now beginning, the threats and intimidations against Taiwan will continue to increase. China is facing a slowdown in economic growth, which will be compounded by the negative consequences of the “Covid Zero” policy and its lockdowns. If the situation gets complicated, it is quite possible that the Chinese regime will try to divert attention and that Xi Jinping will seek to justify his third term by touting his historic role using the objective of Taiwan reunification. We Taiwanese will never accept such intimidation and such a threatening tone, nor will they want to apply “one country, two systems” to us, equating us with Hong Kong, as Xi Jinping wants to do to us. believe again and again. The authorities in Beijing must be clear that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for both sides of the Taiwan Strait and that only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, our democracy and our freedom that there can be a basis for resuming constructive interaction in the Taiwan Strait Detroit. Chinese fighter jets continue to enter Taiwan’s airspace. Can this strategy trigger a conflict? Using the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as a pretext, China has begun live-fire military maneuvers around Taiwan which, as the authoritarian regime in Beijing has warned, will be now commonplace. . Particularly alarming is the escalation in military flights crossing the middle Taiwan Strait dividing line, which was surpassed by 300 flights in August alone, 150 times more than last year. In August, Chinese military planes and ships conducted more than 1,100 sorties, about 600 in September and 550 in October. By crossing the middle line of the Taiwan Strait, China is trying to normalize this situation and thus establish a “new normal” involving a unilateral change of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. And that is, ultimately, a challenge to the international order. If there was a war… what is Taiwan’s defense strategy? Have they learned the lessons of the war in Ukraine? After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwanese already know that the risk of war exists and that war may come. The resistance demonstrated by the Ukrainian people reinforces our commitment to continue to defend our democracy, our freedom and our sovereignty. Our goal is to work on self-defense and guarantee our national security, and that is what our military is doing, working to improve its defensive combat capabilities and asymmetric combat capabilities to respond to China’s military provocations. As our President Tsai Ing-wen said, our actions send a message to the international community that Taiwan will take responsibility for its own defense, that we will leave nothing to fate, and that we will work with our allies to maintain jointly Taiwan’s security and stability in the region. Our government announced a record increase in the defense budget for 2023, bringing annual defense spending to $19.41 billion, a 13.9% year-over-year increase. We believe that the international repercussions of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be far greater than those caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Mara Liu Taiwanese Ambassador to Spain Microchip manufacturing is one of Taiwan’s treasures. Give us an x-ray of this industry, object of desire of so many powers. Creemos that the international repercusin of an invasin china of Taiwn will be much superior to the that ha caused the invasin rusa of Ucrania, sobre todo porque our hemos converted into the main proveedor global y in the pieza clave of the cadena of suministro of chips in todo the world. Taiwan now controls 63% of the global chip market. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the Taiwanese technology giant, alone accounts for 54% of the global chip market and 92% of the market for the most advanced chips. In Spain, Congress backed a no-law proposal on the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait. Tell us what this historic vote means. The proposal approved on October 6 underscores its opposition to any unilateral action that would undermine the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated that China-Taiwan relations should be developed constructively through dialogue, without coercion and based on the will of the people. With this gesture, which we Taiwanese sincerely appreciate, we felt the support of a friendly people like the Spaniards, with whom we fully share values.

