Donald Trump calls Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious





TALLAHASSEE Former President Donald Trump threw one of his famous derogatory nicknames at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a Saturday night rally, calling him Ron DeSanctimonious, as he posted a Republican battleground poll potential of 2024.

Won big in the Republican Party for the nomination like no one has ever seen before, Trump told a crowd in western Pennsylvania, projecting a Tweet on the big screen. That’s it, Trump 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious 10%. Mike Pence at 7 oh, Mike is doing better than I thought.

Trump’s comment is the first direct slur on DeSantis since the former presidents political committee announced it would campaign for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio at a rally in Miami on Sunday without inviting DeSantis.

DeSantis posted an ad last week posing as a God-Created Fighter on the Eighth Day. He didn’t respond to Trump’s taunts, but it’s another signal that tensions continue to mount between the candidates.

Many Republicans see DeSantis as the main contender in the race if Trump doesn’t run, and the moniker drew immediate criticism from party insiders.

Stafford Jones, a Gainesville-based Republican political consultant who rarely posts on Twitter, wrote: Donald Trump belittles and insults our Governor of Florida two days before the 2022 midterm elections, in which our Governor is on the ballot. vote. . . unforgivable.

On Sunday at Meet the Press, former North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory said the comment diverted attention from GOP messaging.

If I’m a Republican, I don’t want Trump to take back the message who’s going to win, he said.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, former Pence chief of staff Marc Short said he took the comment as a sign that the former president was preparing to announce his presidential run soon. following news last week that the US Department of Justice is considering hiring an independent attorney to pursue the indictments against Trump.

He wants to get ahead of those pending indictments because then you can say, see what DOJ Biden is going to want to ask me because I’m an announced candidate, Short said.

Before Trump’s latest jab, Republicans in Florida accused the media of suggesting there was an intraparty feud between DeSantis and Trump.

Reporters are trying to fabricate this conflict because they know a red wave has happened, said state Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican from Williston. He accused Trump associate Roger Stone of bringing up the story.

Four years ago, DeSantis was catapulted to victory in the GOP primary for governor after Trump’s endorsement, and Trump, who continues to top DeSantis in the polls for a clash with the presidential primary in 2024, seems to see the governor as his most threatening rival.

Two weeks ago, Trump took a shot at DeSantis on his Truth Social platform by sharing a clip of podcaster and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly being interviewed by BlazeTV host Dave Rubin about a potential Trump-DeSantis showdown. .

Get Florida Politics Info

Subscribe to our free Buzz newsletter

Political Editor Emily L. Mahoney will send you previews of local, state and national political coverage every Thursday.

The only way for DeSantis to become the Republican nominee is if Trump chooses not to run and backs him or dies, Kelly said, suggesting die-hard MAGA supporters would never give up on Trump.

I ACCEPT posted Trump.

Shortly before that, DeSantis had endorsed Republican Senate candidate from Colorado, Joe ODea, who criticized Trump and said he would not endorse him if the former president ran again in 2024.

A BIG MISTAKE! Trump posted on Truth Social in response to DeSantis’ endorsement.

DeSantis and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist are spending the weekend criss-crossing the state making their final pitch to voters before Election Day on Tuesday.

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at [email protected] and @MaryEllenKlas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/florida-politics/elections/2022/11/06/donald-trump-calls-florida-governor-ron-desanctimonious/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos