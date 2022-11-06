Politics
PM Narendra Modi REVEALS his SPECIAL WISH for Gujarat polls. Read more… | India News
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of Gujarat to support him in breaking his own record by winning the state assembly elections. He indirectly hinted that under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his party should win the maximum number of seats, beating all the old records of Modi himself (127 seats in the 2002 assembly elections).
Addressing a public rally at Nana Pondha in Valsad district, he launched a new slogan, “I made Gujarat”, on how every Gujarati contributed to the development and progress of the state in over the past 20 years.
Modi told the tribals that development had not reached the tribal areas 20 years ago, and it was under his leadership that the state government launched the development of the tribal belt and education l had reached.
His government focused on girls’ education during this term with “Kanya Kelavani” and it is paying for results 20 years later, he said.
For the development and progress of the fishing community, the BJP has developed many fishing ports, making it easier for them to fish, he added.
Prime Minister Modi also said that 10 years ago power supply did not reach everyone and was available for part of the day, and in the evening when people sat down to dinner, it there was no electricity but now people in the most remote area have uninterrupted power supply. Similarly, water came to each house through a tap, he added.
