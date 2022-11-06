‘Prefer death to life as a slave,’ says Imran Khan, who survived assassination bid





Lahore: Imran Khan announced on Sunday that his party will resume the march to Islamabad from the same place where he survived an assassination attempt but was shot and wounded during a rally in Punjab province, saying that he prefers “death instead of living the life of a slave”.

The 70-year-old former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who underwent surgery for gunshot wounds on Thursday, was addressing a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned to his charity.

“We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same [point] in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot dead and Moazzam was martyred,” Khan said before he was discharged from hospital. He then moved to his Zaman Park residence here.

Khan was shot in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounted on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march.

PTI worker Moazzam Gondal died of gunshot wounds during the attack on Khan. The rally was suspended after the attack.

I will address the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom) march from here (in Lahore), and our march, within the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the speed, will reach Rawalpindi,” Khan said.

The PTI leader said that once the march reached Rawalpindi, he would join it and lead it himself.

In a veiled reference to the powerful military establishment, Khan said: “They (the military establishment) want to strike fear among us. But let me tell you…we will not budge from our position and are ready to sacrifice our lives for real”. freedom. I prefer death to living a life of slavery.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people – Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer – were behind the failed assassination attempt on him. his life.

The military dismissed Khan’s allegations as “baseless and irresponsible”.

Wondering if “some people” are above the law, the PTI President said: “I’m having trouble getting a registered FIR on the shooting incident at my container. No police officer in Punjab is ready to register an FIR on my complaint. If I, being a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, cannot register a case related to the attack on me, then think what will happen to the common man.”

“I want a transparent investigation into the matter. There was a pattern in the attack on me. First they called me a blasphemer, then tried to eliminate me like that of the murdered governor of Punjab, Salman Taser.

“The suspect’s confessional statement was recorded and released (to the media) to conceal the crime. The Inspector General of Punjab Police lied by saying that the video recording of the suspect was hacked. In fact, they (the police officers) are afraid to register FIR as they have orders from them (military establishment),” Khan alleged.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, said Khan’s party, the PTI, is in power in Punjab province and the provincial government should say why the FIR of the attempt to assassination has not been recorded so far.

Khan also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the attack on him, the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, the torture and dissemination of an obscene video of PTI Senator Azam Swati and the encryption controversy. (about the overthrow of the PTI government at the request of the United States).

“I wonder if any ISI officer is involved in such dirty acts that no action is taken against him. I am surprised at the statement of the Director General (Major General Babar Iftikhar) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR ) that the institution is standing with its officers, including the one involved in the attack on me.

“I want to ask him if there is no black sheep in an institution,” Khan said and questioned DG ISPR on why court martial is necessary if army officers do no wrong.

He also urged Pakistan’s Chief Justice to take note of all the issues he raised as the nation looks to him for justice.

Following Khan’s assassination attempt, Punjab Police Inspector General Faisal Shahkar resigned, saying it was not possible for him to continue “in my current assignments” for “personal reasons”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed doubts about the attack on Khan at a press conference on Sunday, calling it an act.

He questioned the confusion of Khan’s injuries, whether he received a single blow or more than two and on one or both legs. He also argued that Khan had surprisingly traveled to Lahore instead of a nearby hospital.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April this year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold new general elections in Pakistan. However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

