Ronna McDaniel says RNC ‘can’t pay Donald Trump’s legal bills’ if he runs in 2024





Ronna McDaniel says the RNC cannot afford Donald Trump’s legal fees if he announces his candidacy. The committee paid more than $2.3 million in legal fees for Trump, CNN reported. McDaniel didn’t say whether Trump would run for president, saying she’s “only focused on 2022.” Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said the committee cannot continue to pay former President Donald Trump’s legal bill if he announces a 2024 re-election bid.

McDaniel made the comments to Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning after the outlet reported that the RNC had paid more than $2.3 million in legal fees for Trump.

“We cannot afford the legal fees of an advertised candidate,” McDaniel said. “So these are bills from the trial of Letitia James that started when he was president. It was voted by our executive committee for our former president that it was a politically motivated investigation, and that’s what it was for.”

The chairperson added: “We cannot make in-kind contributions to any candidate. At the moment it is the former chairperson who is being attacked from all sides by lawsuits. And he has certainly raised more for the RNC than we have spent on these bills.”

The Hill reported that the RNC paid for Trump’s defense in lawsuits brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James investigating Trump’s family for overstating assets and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. , investigating Trump’s real estate activities.

When Bash asked if Trump would be announcing soon and if McDaniel wanted him to run, she said she didn’t know and was “only focused on 2022.”

“My mind can’t even go there. I don’t even know what I’m doing for Thanksgiving right now, let alone think about 2024,” McDaniel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/ronna-mcdaniel-rnc-cannot-pay-legal-bills-donald-trump-runs-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos